2020 US Open weather forecast shows consistently cool temperatures at Winged Foot

The 2020 US Open weather forecast looks to include a small chance of rain falling at Winged Foot Golf Club, and the updated forecast for the week calls for cooler temperatures throughout the week of the tournament.

The general weather forecast calls for almost no chance of rain through the week in the New York area. As is common in the New York area through this time of year, the temperatures are getting cooler, hanging around the 65-degree mark. The winds will be modest, coming out of the north for the most part.

With the US Open in September, while the temperatures are cooler, this time of year typically brings a consistent, good forecast.

2020 US Open updated weather forecast