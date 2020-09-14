2020 Sanford International final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Sanford International final leaderboard is headed by winner Miguel Angel Jimenez, who won in the first PGA Tour Champions event back with fans at Minnehana Country Club in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Jimenez won by a shot over Steve Flesch, with a 54-hole total of 14-under 196, closing with a second 65 on the week to earn the victory.

Bernhard Langer and Steve Stricker finished tied for third place on 12-under total.

Jimenez won the $270,000 winner's share of the $1,800,000 purse.

Sanford International recap notes

Jimenez wins his 11th PGA Tour Champions title, continuing to climb up the leaderboard of all-time wins on the 50-plus circuit.

The money Jimenez -- and every player in the field -- earned 270,000 Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into a point.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.

The PGA Tour Champions continues this week with the Pure Insurance Championship, hosted at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.

2020 Sanford International final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details