2020 Sanford International final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Sanford International final leaderboard is headed by winner Miguel Angel Jimenez, who won in the first PGA Tour Champions event back with fans at Minnehana Country Club in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Jimenez won by a shot over Steve Flesch, with a 54-hole total of 14-under 196, closing with a second 65 on the week to earn the victory.
Bernhard Langer and Steve Stricker finished tied for third place on 12-under total.
Jimenez won the $270,000 winner's share of the $1,800,000 purse.
Sanford International recap notes
Jimenez wins his 11th PGA Tour Champions title, continuing to climb up the leaderboard of all-time wins on the 50-plus circuit.
The money Jimenez -- and every player in the field -- earned 270,000 Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into a point.
There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.
The PGA Tour Champions continues this week with the Pure Insurance Championship, hosted at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.
2020 Sanford International final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|-14
|65
|66
|65
|196
|$270,000
|2
|Steve Flesch
|-13
|66
|68
|63
|197
|$158,400
|T3
|Bernhard Langer
|-12
|68
|65
|65
|198
|$118,350
|T3
|Steve Stricker
|-12
|67
|64
|67
|198
|$118,350
|5
|Scott Parel
|-11
|71
|66
|62
|199
|$85,500
|T6
|Jerry Kelly
|-10
|66
|68
|66
|200
|$68,400
|T6
|David Toms
|-10
|65
|68
|67
|200
|$68,400
|T8
|Ernie Els
|-9
|68
|68
|65
|201
|$49,500
|T8
|Brandt Jobe
|-9
|69
|66
|66
|201
|$49,500
|T8
|Scott McCarron
|-9
|68
|66
|67
|201
|$49,500
|T8
|Glen Day
|-9
|69
|64
|68
|201
|$49,500
|T12
|Paul Broadhurst
|-8
|66
|71
|65
|202
|$34,560
|T12
|Tim Herron
|-8
|71
|66
|65
|202
|$34,560
|T12
|Dicky Pride
|-8
|65
|69
|68
|202
|$34,560
|T12
|John Daly
|-8
|68
|66
|68
|202
|$34,560
|T12
|Darren Clarke
|-8
|70
|62
|70
|202
|$34,560
|T17
|Rocco Mediate
|-7
|70
|68
|65
|203
|$23,288
|T17
|Shane Bertsch
|-7
|71
|68
|64
|203
|$23,288
|T17
|Bob May
|-7
|70
|66
|67
|203
|$23,288
|T17
|Tim Petrovic
|-7
|71
|65
|67
|203
|$23,288
|T17
|Robert Karlsson
|-7
|67
|68
|68
|203
|$23,288
|T17
|Woody Austin
|-7
|68
|65
|70
|203
|$23,288
|T17
|Rod Pampling
|-7
|70
|63
|70
|203
|$23,288
|T17
|Kevin Sutherland
|-7
|68
|64
|71
|203
|$23,288
|T25
|Brett Quigley
|-6
|70
|68
|66
|204
|$16,416
|T25
|Ken Tanigawa
|-6
|70
|68
|66
|204
|$16,416
|T25
|Scott Verplank
|-6
|73
|66
|65
|204
|$16,416
|T25
|Colin Montgomerie
|-6
|70
|67
|67
|204
|$16,416
|T25
|Fred Couples
|-6
|68
|64
|72
|204
|$16,416
|T30
|Jay Haas
|-5
|68
|69
|68
|205
|$12,996
|T30
|Dudley Hart
|-5
|70
|67
|68
|205
|$12,996
|T30
|David McKenzie
|-5
|68
|68
|69
|205
|$12,996
|T30
|Jeff Maggert
|-5
|69
|66
|70
|205
|$12,996
|T30
|Michael Allen
|-5
|70
|64
|71
|205
|$12,996
|T35
|Gene Sauers
|-4
|67
|71
|68
|206
|$10,368
|T35
|Retief Goosen
|-4
|72
|68
|66
|206
|$10,368
|T35
|Paul Goydos
|-4
|66
|70
|70
|206
|$10,368
|T35
|Cameron Beckman
|-4
|75
|65
|66
|206
|$10,368
|T35
|Steve Pate
|-4
|69
|66
|71
|206
|$10,368
|T40
|Tom Lehman
|-3
|68
|70
|69
|207
|$8,280
|T40
|Billy Mayfair
|-3
|68
|70
|69
|207
|$8,280
|T40
|Robin Byrd
|-3
|68
|70
|69
|207
|$8,280
|T40
|Joey Sindelar
|-3
|71
|69
|67
|207
|$8,280
|T40
|Kent Jones
|-3
|69
|67
|71
|207
|$8,280
|T40
|Ken Duke
|-3
|70
|66
|71
|207
|$8,280
|46
|Scott Dunlap
|-2
|72
|70
|66
|208
|$7,020
|T47
|Stephen Leaney
|-1
|73
|65
|71
|209
|$5,580
|T47
|Joe Durant
|-1
|69
|69
|71
|209
|$5,580
|T47
|Doug Barron
|-1
|70
|69
|70
|209
|$5,580
|T47
|Steve Jones
|-1
|72
|67
|70
|209
|$5,580
|T47
|Marco Dawson
|-1
|71
|66
|72
|209
|$5,580
|T47
|Angel Cabrera
|-1
|75
|66
|68
|209
|$5,580
|T47
|Tom Gillis
|-1
|73
|72
|64
|209
|$5,580
|T54
|Jesper Parnevik
|E
|69
|69
|72
|210
|$3,960
|T54
|Tom Byrum
|E
|72
|66
|72
|210
|$3,960
|T54
|Duffy Waldorf
|E
|68
|71
|71
|210
|$3,960
|T54
|Corey Pavin
|E
|74
|67
|69
|210
|$3,960
|T54
|Lee Janzen
|E
|72
|72
|66
|210
|$3,960
|T59
|Carlos Franco
|1
|72
|66
|73
|211
|$3,150
|T59
|Mike Goodes
|1
|71
|71
|69
|211
|$3,150
|T59
|John Huston
|1
|78
|65
|68
|211
|$3,150
|T59
|Kirk Triplett
|1
|75
|69
|67
|211
|$3,150
|T63
|Jeff Sluman
|2
|71
|68
|73
|212
|$2,170
|T63
|Frank Lickliter II
|2
|71
|69
|72
|212
|$2,170
|T63
|Larry Mize
|2
|69
|72
|71
|212
|$2,170
|T63
|Dan Forsman
|2
|75
|66
|71
|212
|$2,170
|T63
|Len Mattiace
|2
|70
|72
|70
|212
|$2,170
|T63
|Omar Uresti
|2
|69
|74
|69
|212
|$2,170
|T63
|Olin Browne
|2
|74
|69
|69
|212
|$2,170
|70
|Fred Funk
|3
|74
|67
|72
|213
|$1,584
|T71
|Rich Beem
|4
|71
|67
|76
|214
|$1,242
|T71
|David Frost
|4
|71
|69
|74
|214
|$1,242
|T71
|Mike Weir
|4
|69
|73
|72
|214
|$1,242
|T71
|Wes Short Jr.
|4
|71
|71
|72
|214
|$1,242
|T71
|Mark Brooks
|4
|74
|70
|70
|214
|$1,242
|T71
|Chris DiMarco
|4
|73
|73
|68
|214
|$1,242
|77
|Tom Pernice Jr
|5
|72
|72
|71
|215
|$972
|78
|Blaine McCallister
|8
|74
|71
|73
|218
|$900
|79
|John Harris
|12
|75
|74
|73
|222
|$828
|80
|Gary Nicklaus
|13
|75
|74
|74
|223
|$774
|81
|Colt Ford
|14
|74
|78
|72
|224
|$738