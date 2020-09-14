2020 Safeway Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Safeway Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Stewart Cink, who earned his first PGA Tour win in 11 years with a victory at Silverado Resort in Napa, Calif.

With his son on the bag, the 47-year-old Cink shot a second successive 65 to earn a two-shot win over Harry Higgs on 21-under 267. A final-hole birdie secured a win after Higgs could not hole out for eagle on the par-5 finisher, and Brian Stuard couldn't make two straight eagles.

Doc Redman, Chez Reavie, Kevin Streelman and Brian Stuard all finished tied for third place on 18-under total.

Cink won the $1,188,000 winner's share of the $6,600,000 purse.

Safeway Open recap notes

Cink earned 26 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which should boost his world ranking and get him status until he is eligible for PGA Tour Champions.

Cink also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get his season off to a great start and give him a good chance of getting to the Tour Championship.

A total of 73 players finished the tournament, which was the first event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season.

The PGA Tour continues their 2020-2021 season next week at the US Open in Mamaroneck, N.Y.

2020 Safeway Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

