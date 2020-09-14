2020 Portugal Masters final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
2020 Portugal Masters final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

09/14/2020
The 2020 Portugal Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner George Coetzee, who won for the first time in continental Europe on the European Tour with a big win at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura, Portugal.

Coetzee won by two shots over Laurie Canter on 16-under 268, punctuating the win with a final-hole par to take the title on the back of a final-round 66.

Tommy Fleetwood and Joakim Lagergren finished in a tie for third place on 13-under total.

Coetzee won the €156,825 winner's share of the €1,000,000 purse.

Portugal Masters recap notes

Coetzee earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the second tournament since the UK Swing wasn't particularly strong, but it will help his ranking.

This week the cut was made at 1-under 141, with 70 players getting through to the weekend.

The South African earned 335 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour remains in Portugal this week for the Portugal Open, sanctioned this week along with the US Open.

2020 Portugal Masters final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 George Coetzee -16 66 70 66 66 268 €156,825
2 Laurie Canter -14 64 72 68 66 270 €101,475
T3 Tommy Fleetwood -13 68 71 68 64 271 €52,121.25
T3 Joakim Lagergren -13 69 69 68 65 271 €52,121.25
5 Masahiro Kawamura -11 67 71 65 70 273 €39,114
T6 Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez -10 70 68 67 69 274 €29,981.25
T6 Niklas Lemke -10 70 69 65 70 274 €29,981.25
T8 Jorge Campillo -9 68 71 70 66 275 €18,311.62
T8 John Catlin -9 72 69 65 69 275 €18,311.62
T8 Julien Guerrier -9 62 66 75 72 275 €18,311.62
T8 Jason Scrivener -9 69 68 70 68 275 €18,311.62
T8 Johannes Veerman -9 69 68 70 68 275 €18,311.62
T8 Scott Vincent -9 70 65 72 68 275 €18,311.62
T14 Wil Besseling -8 70 70 68 68 276 €11,881.80
T14 Ben Evans -8 69 71 68 68 276 €11,881.80
T14 Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño -8 71 69 68 68 276 €11,881.80
T14 Grant Forrest -8 72 67 69 68 276 €11,881.80
T14 Liam Johnston -8 61 74 70 71 276 €11,881.80
T14 Matthew Jordan -8 66 69 74 67 276 €11,881.80
T14 Rikard Karlberg -8 72 67 70 67 276 €11,881.80
T14 Wilco Nienaber -8 70 65 73 68 276 €11,881.80
T14 Jack Senior -8 69 71 72 64 276 €11,881.80
T14 Brandon Stone -8 67 70 70 69 276 €11,881.80
T24 Alexander Björk -7 70 70 68 69 277 €9,594
T24 Martin Simonsen -7 68 67 73 69 277 €9,594
T24 Dale Whitnell -7 67 74 66 70 277 €9,594
T27 Lucas Bjerregaard -6 67 71 68 72 278 €8,487
T27 Richard Bland -6 67 70 73 68 278 €8,487
T27 Sihwan Kim -6 67 66 72 73 278 €8,487
T27 Sebastian Soderberg -6 66 75 73 64 278 €8,487
T27 Ben Stow -6 72 69 67 70 278 €8,487
T32 Alejandro Cañizares -5 70 71 70 68 279 €7,241.62
T32 Ryan Fox -5 67 69 75 68 279 €7,241.62
T32 Adrien Saddier -5 67 68 73 71 279 €7,241.62
T32 Paul Waring -5 67 69 71 72 279 €7,241.62
T36 Tom Gandy -4 69 68 72 71 280 €5,904
T36 Ricardo Gouveia -4 69 72 69 70 280 €5,904
T36 Adrian Meronk -4 69 66 72 73 280 €5,904
T36 Guido Migliozzi -4 67 71 74 68 280 €5,904
T36 Tapio Pulkkanen -4 70 70 70 70 280 €5,904
T36 Antoine Rozner -4 68 67 73 72 280 €5,904
T36 Jordan Smith -4 73 67 71 69 280 €5,904
T36 Toby Tree -4 73 67 70 70 280 €5,904
T44 Jamie Donaldson -3 69 67 74 71 281 €4,612.50
T44 Rhys Enoch -3 69 71 71 70 281 €4,612.50
T44 Garrick Porteous -3 70 69 69 73 281 €4,612.50
T44 Alvaro Quiros -3 73 68 68 72 281 €4,612.50
T44 Marcel Schneider -3 69 72 71 69 281 €4,612.50
T44 Shubhankar Sharma -3 73 67 70 71 281 €4,612.50
T50 Marcus Armitage -2 68 67 73 74 282 €3,390.19
T50 Nino Bertasio -2 67 69 74 72 282 €3,390.19
T50 Jonathan Caldwell -2 65 72 75 70 282 €3,390.19
T50 Bryce Easton -2 68 72 68 74 282 €3,390.19
T50 Francesco Laporta -2 67 70 72 73 282 €3,390.19
T50 Andres Romero -2 71 70 70 71 282 €3,390.19
T50 Ricardo Santos -2 69 71 72 70 282 €3,390.19
T50 Julian Suri -2 69 71 71 71 282 €3,390.19
T58 Stephen Gallacher -1 76 65 71 71 283 €2,629.12
T58 Pablo Larrazábal -1 69 71 73 70 283 €2,629.12
T58 David Law -1 69 71 70 73 283 €2,629.12
T58 Thorbjørn Olesen -1 66 71 73 73 283 €2,629.12
T58 Max Schmitt -1 70 71 68 74 283 €2,629.12
T58 Lars Van Meijel -1 71 70 71 71 283 €2,629.12
T64 Tomás Bessa 1 68 70 75 72 285 €2,214
T64 Steven Brown 1 68 70 74 73 285 €2,214
T64 Matthew Southgate 1 69 72 74 70 285 €2,214
T67 Dave Coupland 2 72 68 71 75 286 €1,983.38
T67 Carlos Pigem 2 72 69 75 70 286 €1,983.38
69 Emilio Cuartero Blanco 3 70 71 71 75 287 €1,845
70 David Drysdale 8 70 68 77 77 292 €1,752.75

