2020 Portugal Masters final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Portugal Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner George Coetzee, who won for the first time in continental Europe on the European Tour with a big win at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura, Portugal.

Coetzee won by two shots over Laurie Canter on 16-under 268, punctuating the win with a final-hole par to take the title on the back of a final-round 66.

Tommy Fleetwood and Joakim Lagergren finished in a tie for third place on 13-under total.

Coetzee won the €156,825 winner's share of the €1,000,000 purse.

Portugal Masters recap notes

Coetzee earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the second tournament since the UK Swing wasn't particularly strong, but it will help his ranking.

This week the cut was made at 1-under 141, with 70 players getting through to the weekend.

The South African earned 335 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour remains in Portugal this week for the Portugal Open, sanctioned this week along with the US Open.

2020 Portugal Masters final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

