2020 Portugal Masters final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Portugal Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner George Coetzee, who won for the first time in continental Europe on the European Tour with a big win at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura, Portugal.
Coetzee won by two shots over Laurie Canter on 16-under 268, punctuating the win with a final-hole par to take the title on the back of a final-round 66.
Tommy Fleetwood and Joakim Lagergren finished in a tie for third place on 13-under total.
Coetzee won the €156,825 winner's share of the €1,000,000 purse.
Portugal Masters recap notes
Coetzee earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the second tournament since the UK Swing wasn't particularly strong, but it will help his ranking.
This week the cut was made at 1-under 141, with 70 players getting through to the weekend.
The South African earned 335 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.
The European Tour remains in Portugal this week for the Portugal Open, sanctioned this week along with the US Open.
2020 Portugal Masters final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|George Coetzee
|-16
|66
|70
|66
|66
|268
|€156,825
|2
|Laurie Canter
|-14
|64
|72
|68
|66
|270
|€101,475
|T3
|Tommy Fleetwood
|-13
|68
|71
|68
|64
|271
|€52,121.25
|T3
|Joakim Lagergren
|-13
|69
|69
|68
|65
|271
|€52,121.25
|5
|Masahiro Kawamura
|-11
|67
|71
|65
|70
|273
|€39,114
|T6
|Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
|-10
|70
|68
|67
|69
|274
|€29,981.25
|T6
|Niklas Lemke
|-10
|70
|69
|65
|70
|274
|€29,981.25
|T8
|Jorge Campillo
|-9
|68
|71
|70
|66
|275
|€18,311.62
|T8
|John Catlin
|-9
|72
|69
|65
|69
|275
|€18,311.62
|T8
|Julien Guerrier
|-9
|62
|66
|75
|72
|275
|€18,311.62
|T8
|Jason Scrivener
|-9
|69
|68
|70
|68
|275
|€18,311.62
|T8
|Johannes Veerman
|-9
|69
|68
|70
|68
|275
|€18,311.62
|T8
|Scott Vincent
|-9
|70
|65
|72
|68
|275
|€18,311.62
|T14
|Wil Besseling
|-8
|70
|70
|68
|68
|276
|€11,881.80
|T14
|Ben Evans
|-8
|69
|71
|68
|68
|276
|€11,881.80
|T14
|Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño
|-8
|71
|69
|68
|68
|276
|€11,881.80
|T14
|Grant Forrest
|-8
|72
|67
|69
|68
|276
|€11,881.80
|T14
|Liam Johnston
|-8
|61
|74
|70
|71
|276
|€11,881.80
|T14
|Matthew Jordan
|-8
|66
|69
|74
|67
|276
|€11,881.80
|T14
|Rikard Karlberg
|-8
|72
|67
|70
|67
|276
|€11,881.80
|T14
|Wilco Nienaber
|-8
|70
|65
|73
|68
|276
|€11,881.80
|T14
|Jack Senior
|-8
|69
|71
|72
|64
|276
|€11,881.80
|T14
|Brandon Stone
|-8
|67
|70
|70
|69
|276
|€11,881.80
|T24
|Alexander Björk
|-7
|70
|70
|68
|69
|277
|€9,594
|T24
|Martin Simonsen
|-7
|68
|67
|73
|69
|277
|€9,594
|T24
|Dale Whitnell
|-7
|67
|74
|66
|70
|277
|€9,594
|T27
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|-6
|67
|71
|68
|72
|278
|€8,487
|T27
|Richard Bland
|-6
|67
|70
|73
|68
|278
|€8,487
|T27
|Sihwan Kim
|-6
|67
|66
|72
|73
|278
|€8,487
|T27
|Sebastian Soderberg
|-6
|66
|75
|73
|64
|278
|€8,487
|T27
|Ben Stow
|-6
|72
|69
|67
|70
|278
|€8,487
|T32
|Alejandro Cañizares
|-5
|70
|71
|70
|68
|279
|€7,241.62
|T32
|Ryan Fox
|-5
|67
|69
|75
|68
|279
|€7,241.62
|T32
|Adrien Saddier
|-5
|67
|68
|73
|71
|279
|€7,241.62
|T32
|Paul Waring
|-5
|67
|69
|71
|72
|279
|€7,241.62
|T36
|Tom Gandy
|-4
|69
|68
|72
|71
|280
|€5,904
|T36
|Ricardo Gouveia
|-4
|69
|72
|69
|70
|280
|€5,904
|T36
|Adrian Meronk
|-4
|69
|66
|72
|73
|280
|€5,904
|T36
|Guido Migliozzi
|-4
|67
|71
|74
|68
|280
|€5,904
|T36
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|-4
|70
|70
|70
|70
|280
|€5,904
|T36
|Antoine Rozner
|-4
|68
|67
|73
|72
|280
|€5,904
|T36
|Jordan Smith
|-4
|73
|67
|71
|69
|280
|€5,904
|T36
|Toby Tree
|-4
|73
|67
|70
|70
|280
|€5,904
|T44
|Jamie Donaldson
|-3
|69
|67
|74
|71
|281
|€4,612.50
|T44
|Rhys Enoch
|-3
|69
|71
|71
|70
|281
|€4,612.50
|T44
|Garrick Porteous
|-3
|70
|69
|69
|73
|281
|€4,612.50
|T44
|Alvaro Quiros
|-3
|73
|68
|68
|72
|281
|€4,612.50
|T44
|Marcel Schneider
|-3
|69
|72
|71
|69
|281
|€4,612.50
|T44
|Shubhankar Sharma
|-3
|73
|67
|70
|71
|281
|€4,612.50
|T50
|Marcus Armitage
|-2
|68
|67
|73
|74
|282
|€3,390.19
|T50
|Nino Bertasio
|-2
|67
|69
|74
|72
|282
|€3,390.19
|T50
|Jonathan Caldwell
|-2
|65
|72
|75
|70
|282
|€3,390.19
|T50
|Bryce Easton
|-2
|68
|72
|68
|74
|282
|€3,390.19
|T50
|Francesco Laporta
|-2
|67
|70
|72
|73
|282
|€3,390.19
|T50
|Andres Romero
|-2
|71
|70
|70
|71
|282
|€3,390.19
|T50
|Ricardo Santos
|-2
|69
|71
|72
|70
|282
|€3,390.19
|T50
|Julian Suri
|-2
|69
|71
|71
|71
|282
|€3,390.19
|T58
|Stephen Gallacher
|-1
|76
|65
|71
|71
|283
|€2,629.12
|T58
|Pablo Larrazábal
|-1
|69
|71
|73
|70
|283
|€2,629.12
|T58
|David Law
|-1
|69
|71
|70
|73
|283
|€2,629.12
|T58
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|-1
|66
|71
|73
|73
|283
|€2,629.12
|T58
|Max Schmitt
|-1
|70
|71
|68
|74
|283
|€2,629.12
|T58
|Lars Van Meijel
|-1
|71
|70
|71
|71
|283
|€2,629.12
|T64
|Tomás Bessa
|1
|68
|70
|75
|72
|285
|€2,214
|T64
|Steven Brown
|1
|68
|70
|74
|73
|285
|€2,214
|T64
|Matthew Southgate
|1
|69
|72
|74
|70
|285
|€2,214
|T67
|Dave Coupland
|2
|72
|68
|71
|75
|286
|€1,983.38
|T67
|Carlos Pigem
|2
|72
|69
|75
|70
|286
|€1,983.38
|69
|Emilio Cuartero Blanco
|3
|70
|71
|71
|75
|287
|€1,845
|70
|David Drysdale
|8
|70
|68
|77
|77
|292
|€1,752.75