Korn Ferry Tour

2020 Evans Scholars Invitational final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

09/14/2020 at 10:37 am
Golf News Net


The 2020 Evans Scholars Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winner Curtis Thompson, who earned a big win on Chicago Highlands Club in Westchester, Ill.

Thompson held off a pair of players by one shot, finishing on 17-under 271. Will Zalatoris and Jimmy Stanger were tied for second place.

Max Rottluff, Brad Hopfinger and Alex Chiarella finished two shots out of that tie for second, tied for fourth place.

Thompson won the $108,000 winner's share of the $600,000 purse.

Evans Scholars Invitational recap notes

Thompson earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points, which will help him in his quest to earn a PGA Tour card at the end of the combined 2020-2021 season.

This week the cut was made at 3-under 139, with 68 players getting through to the weekend.

The Korn Ferry Tour continues in two weeks with the Wichita Open in Wichita, Kan.

2020 Evans Scholars Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Curtis Thompson -17 68 65 68 70 271 $108,000
T2 Will Zalatoris -16 69 68 71 64 272 $45,000
T2 Jimmy Stanger -16 69 67 70 66 272 $45,000
T4 Max Rottluff -14 70 67 72 65 274 $23,500
T4 Alex Chiarella -14 67 68 72 67 274 $23,500
T4 Brad Hopfinger -14 69 66 72 67 274 $23,500
T7 Greyson Sigg -13 69 70 70 66 275 $16,015
T7 Nick Voke -13 69 67 71 68 275 $16,015
T7 Trey Mullinax -13 66 70 68 71 275 $16,015
T7 Paul Barjon -13 70 66 68 71 275 $16,015
T7 Stephan Jaeger -13 70 65 69 71 275 $16,015
T7 Mito Pereira -13 74 64 66 71 275 $16,015
T13 Taylor Pendrith -12 71 68 71 66 276 $11,500
T13 Nick Hardy -12 69 71 70 66 276 $11,500
T13 Theo Humphrey -12 69 67 68 72 276 $11,500
T16 Hayden Buckley -11 70 71 67 69 277 $9,000
T16 Kevin Roy -11 73 67 68 69 277 $9,000
T16 Justin Hueber -11 68 71 69 69 277 $9,000
T16 Brett Drewitt -11 75 66 66 70 277 $9,000
T16 Matt Atkins -11 69 67 71 70 277 $9,000
T21 Taylor Montgomery -10 71 70 68 69 278 $5,951
T21 Max Greyserman -10 69 71 69 69 278 $5,951
T21 Ben Kohles -10 70 68 73 67 278 $5,951
T21 David Kocher -10 68 69 74 67 278 $5,951
T21 Taylor Moore -10 69 69 70 70 278 $5,951
T21 Evan Harmeling -10 72 69 66 71 278 $5,951
T21 Braden Thornberry -10 70 67 70 71 278 $5,951
T28 Lee Hodges -9 71 68 71 69 279 $4,020
T28 Mickey DeMorat -9 73 68 69 69 279 $4,020
T28 Jack Maguire -9 71 69 71 68 279 $4,020
T28 Adam Svensson -9 69 66 73 71 279 $4,020
T28 Jared Wolfe -9 70 68 73 68 279 $4,020
T28 Mark Baldwin -9 69 67 72 71 279 $4,020
T28 Daniel Miernicki -9 74 67 70 68 279 $4,020
T28 Trevor Cone -9 72 67 68 72 279 $4,020
T28 Robby Ormand -9 68 69 69 73 279 $4,020
T37 Joey Garber -8 69 68 73 70 280 $3,082
T37 Scott Gutschewski -8 70 70 70 70 280 $3,082
T37 KK Limbhasut -8 71 67 71 71 280 $3,082
T37 Patrick Fishburn -8 70 68 71 71 280 $3,082
T37 Ryan McCormick -8 70 70 71 69 280 $3,082
T37 Chase Wright -8 70 70 73 67 280 $3,082
T37 Brad Brunner -8 68 64 74 74 280 $3,082
T37 Chris Naegel -8 68 71 67 74 280 $3,082
T45 Rico Hoey -7 69 68 72 72 281 $2,740
T45 Erik Compton -7 71 67 73 70 281 $2,740
T45 Chad Ramey -7 71 70 71 69 281 $2,740
T48 Brady Schnell -6 67 71 71 73 282 $2,625
T48 Seth Fair -6 71 70 69 72 282 $2,625
T48 Brian Campbell -6 69 72 72 69 282 $2,625
T48 Sam Saunders -6 72 69 72 69 282 $2,625
T52 Zecheng Dou -5 70 67 73 73 283 $2,538
T52 Martin Piller -5 70 69 70 74 283 $2,538
T52 Steve LeBrun -5 72 69 72 70 283 $2,538
T52 Blayne Barber -5 67 71 76 69 283 $2,538
T56 Dylan Wu -4 70 69 73 72 284 $2,502
T56 Jordan Niebrugge -4 71 69 72 72 284 $2,502
T58 James Nicholas -3 73 68 73 71 285 $2,472
T58 Jamie Arnold -3 70 68 76 71 285 $2,472
T58 Dawie van der Walt -3 72 69 74 70 285 $2,472
T61 Austen Truslow -2 72 69 72 73 286 $2,442
T61 Matt Ryan -2 68 71 75 72 286 $2,442
63 Andres Gonzales -1 72 69 74 72 287 $2,424
T64 Nicolas Echavarria E 68 71 74 75 288 $2,406
T64 Eric Cole E 73 68 73 74 288 $2,406
66 John Chin 2 69 72 73 76 290 $2,388
67 Scott Langley 3 70 71 74 76 291 $2,376
68 David Lingmerth 8 69 71 80 76 296 $2,364

