2020 Evans Scholars Invitational final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Evans Scholars Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winner Curtis Thompson, who earned a big win on Chicago Highlands Club in Westchester, Ill.

Thompson held off a pair of players by one shot, finishing on 17-under 271. Will Zalatoris and Jimmy Stanger were tied for second place.

Max Rottluff, Brad Hopfinger and Alex Chiarella finished two shots out of that tie for second, tied for fourth place.

Thompson won the $108,000 winner's share of the $600,000 purse.

Evans Scholars Invitational recap notes

Thompson earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points, which will help him in his quest to earn a PGA Tour card at the end of the combined 2020-2021 season.

This week the cut was made at 3-under 139, with 68 players getting through to the weekend.

The Korn Ferry Tour continues in two weeks with the Wichita Open in Wichita, Kan.

2020 Evans Scholars Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details