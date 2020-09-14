2020 ANA Inspiration final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
09/14/2020
The 2020 ANA Inspiration final leaderboard is headed by winner Mirim Lee earning her first LPGA title and first major championship title in a playoff at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

Lee made an eagle 3 by chipping in on the final hole of regulation at the Dinah Shore Tournament Course, finishing on 15-under 273 along with Nelly Korda and Brooke Henderson.

In the playoff, Lee was the only player to make birdie on the par-5 18th, earning the win and the major title.

Lee won the $465,000 winner's share of the $3,100,000 purse.

ANA Inspiration recap notes

Lee picks up the win in the sixth LPGA Tour event back since more than four months off from competition. This event was originally scheduled for the season.

This week the cut was made at 4-over 148 or better, with 76 players getting through to the final round.

The LPGA Tour continues next week with the Cambia Portland Classic in Oregon.

2020 ANA Inspiration final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Mirim Lee -15 70 65 71 67 273 $465,000
P2 Brooke M. Henderson -15 68 71 65 69 273 $245,480
P2 Nelly Korda -15 66 67 71 69 273 $245,480
4 Lexi Thompson -13 70 67 69 69 275 $159,679
5 Stacy Lewis -12 70 71 67 68 276 $128,524
6 Lydia Ko -10 69 74 69 66 278 $105,156
T7 Minjee Lee -9 71 69 72 67 279 $74,388
T7 Nasa Hataoka -9 70 73 67 69 279 $74,388
T7 Mel Reid -9 69 70 69 71 279 $74,388
T7 Katherine Kirk -9 72 67 67 73 279 $74,388
T11 Ariya Jutanugarn -8 73 71 68 68 280 $54,679
T11 Danielle Kang -8 68 71 70 71 280 $54,679
T11 Rose Zhang (a) -8 71 69 68 72 280 $0
T11 Maria Fernanda Torres -8 70 69 69 72 280 $54,679
T15 Amy Yang -7 71 72 70 68 281 $46,579
T15 Gabriela Ruffels (a) -7 71 68 71 71 281 $0
T15 Mi Hyang Lee -7 69 70 70 72 281 $46,579
T18 Leona Maguire -6 73 72 68 69 282 $39,726
T18 In Gee Chun -6 67 71 75 69 282 $39,726
T18 Moriya Jutanugarn -6 71 70 69 72 282 $39,726
T18 Sei Young Kim -6 69 70 71 72 282 $39,726
T22 Jennifer Kupcho -5 72 72 69 70 283 $35,208
T22 Yu Liu -5 68 71 70 74 283 $35,208
T24 Lizette Salas -4 74 74 67 69 284 $30,378
T24 Xiyu Lin -4 69 77 67 71 284 $30,378
T24 Kristen Gillman -4 69 72 71 72 284 $30,378
T24 Ally McDonald -4 71 69 71 73 284 $30,378
T24 Christina Kim -4 70 69 72 73 284 $30,378
T24 Carlota Ciganda -4 70 70 67 77 284 $30,378
T30 Perrine Delacour -3 74 69 72 70 285 $25,938
T30 Brittany Altomare -3 71 71 69 74 285 $25,938
T32 Pajaree Anannarukarn -2 72 70 74 70 286 $22,588
T32 Caroline Masson -2 71 73 70 72 286 $22,588
T32 Cristie Kerr -2 71 70 73 72 286 $22,588
T32 Marina Alex -2 73 69 71 73 286 $22,588
T32 Linnea Strom -2 72 69 72 73 286 $22,588
T37 Inbee Park -1 73 72 70 72 287 $19,162
T37 Georgia Hall -1 69 71 74 73 287 $19,162
T37 Kelly Tan -1 68 70 74 75 287 $19,162
T40 Alena Sharp E 75 71 73 69 288 $16,876
T40 Lei Ye (a) E 74 69 76 69 288 $0
T40 Austin Ernst E 71 73 72 72 288 $16,876
T40 Sung Hyun Park E 69 73 72 74 288 $16,876
T44 Yealimi Noh 1 75 71 72 71 289 $13,843
T44 Eun-Hee Ji 1 71 74 73 71 289 $13,843
T44 Celine Boutier 1 75 71 71 72 289 $13,843
T44 Anne van Dam 1 70 74 73 72 289 $13,843
T44 Sarah Schmelzel 1 70 73 71 75 289 $13,843
T44 Anna Nordqvist 1 70 71 73 75 289 $13,843
T44 Jodi Ewart Shadoff 1 71 73 68 77 289 $13,843
T51 Esther Henseleit 2 74 71 78 67 290 $10,827
T51 Amy Olson 2 79 68 72 71 290 $10,827
T51 Brittany Lang 2 70 72 74 74 290 $10,827
T51 Stephanie Meadow 2 70 71 73 76 290 $10,827
T51 Nanna Koerstz Madsen 2 68 69 76 77 290 $10,827
T51 Hinako Shibuno 2 70 75 67 78 290 $10,827
T57 Annie Park 3 71 73 76 71 291 $9,503
T57 Madelene Sagstrom 3 67 74 74 76 291 $9,503
T59 Gaby Lopez 4 72 75 69 76 292 $8,723
T59 Megan Khang 4 70 73 72 77 292 $8,723
T59 Angel Yin 4 74 67 73 78 292 $8,723
T62 Ryann O'Toole 5 71 77 74 71 293 $7,946
T62 Hannah Green 5 69 74 74 76 293 $7,946
T64 Caroline Inglis 6 74 74 71 75 294 $7,322
T64 Angela Stanford 6 75 72 72 75 294 $7,322
T64 Brittany Lincicome 6 69 75 75 75 294 $7,322
T64 Patty Tavatanakit 6 73 72 73 76 294 $7,322
T64 In Kyung Kim 6 71 75 71 77 294 $7,322
T69 Azahara Munoz 7 75 72 74 74 295 $6,777
T69 Yui Kawamoto 7 71 74 73 77 295 $6,777
71 Maria Fassi 8 73 72 72 79 296 $6,542
72 Emilia Migliaccio (a) 9 74 71 75 77 297 $0
73 Dana Finkelstein 10 72 76 75 75 298 $6,387
T74 Olivia Mehaffey (a) 13 77 71 77 76 301 $0
T74 Pernilla Lindberg 13 76 72 77 76 301 $6,232
76 Nicole Broch Larsen 14 72 76 78 76 302 $6,155

