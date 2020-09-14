2020 ANA Inspiration final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 ANA Inspiration final leaderboard is headed by winner Mirim Lee earning her first LPGA title and first major championship title in a playoff at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

Lee made an eagle 3 by chipping in on the final hole of regulation at the Dinah Shore Tournament Course, finishing on 15-under 273 along with Nelly Korda and Brooke Henderson.

In the playoff, Lee was the only player to make birdie on the par-5 18th, earning the win and the major title.

Lee won the $465,000 winner's share of the $3,100,000 purse.

ANA Inspiration recap notes

Lee picks up the win in the sixth LPGA Tour event back since more than four months off from competition. This event was originally scheduled for the season.

This week the cut was made at 4-over 148 or better, with 76 players getting through to the final round.

The LPGA Tour continues next week with the Cambia Portland Classic in Oregon.

2020 ANA Inspiration final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

