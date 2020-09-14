2020 ANA Inspiration final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 ANA Inspiration final leaderboard is headed by winner Mirim Lee earning her first LPGA title and first major championship title in a playoff at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif.
Lee made an eagle 3 by chipping in on the final hole of regulation at the Dinah Shore Tournament Course, finishing on 15-under 273 along with Nelly Korda and Brooke Henderson.
In the playoff, Lee was the only player to make birdie on the par-5 18th, earning the win and the major title.
Lee won the $465,000 winner's share of the $3,100,000 purse.
ANA Inspiration recap notes
Lee picks up the win in the sixth LPGA Tour event back since more than four months off from competition. This event was originally scheduled for the season.
This week the cut was made at 4-over 148 or better, with 76 players getting through to the final round.
The LPGA Tour continues next week with the Cambia Portland Classic in Oregon.
2020 ANA Inspiration final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Mirim Lee
|-15
|70
|65
|71
|67
|273
|$465,000
|P2
|Brooke M. Henderson
|-15
|68
|71
|65
|69
|273
|$245,480
|P2
|Nelly Korda
|-15
|66
|67
|71
|69
|273
|$245,480
|4
|Lexi Thompson
|-13
|70
|67
|69
|69
|275
|$159,679
|5
|Stacy Lewis
|-12
|70
|71
|67
|68
|276
|$128,524
|6
|Lydia Ko
|-10
|69
|74
|69
|66
|278
|$105,156
|T7
|Minjee Lee
|-9
|71
|69
|72
|67
|279
|$74,388
|T7
|Nasa Hataoka
|-9
|70
|73
|67
|69
|279
|$74,388
|T7
|Mel Reid
|-9
|69
|70
|69
|71
|279
|$74,388
|T7
|Katherine Kirk
|-9
|72
|67
|67
|73
|279
|$74,388
|T11
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|-8
|73
|71
|68
|68
|280
|$54,679
|T11
|Danielle Kang
|-8
|68
|71
|70
|71
|280
|$54,679
|T11
|Rose Zhang (a)
|-8
|71
|69
|68
|72
|280
|$0
|T11
|Maria Fernanda Torres
|-8
|70
|69
|69
|72
|280
|$54,679
|T15
|Amy Yang
|-7
|71
|72
|70
|68
|281
|$46,579
|T15
|Gabriela Ruffels (a)
|-7
|71
|68
|71
|71
|281
|$0
|T15
|Mi Hyang Lee
|-7
|69
|70
|70
|72
|281
|$46,579
|T18
|Leona Maguire
|-6
|73
|72
|68
|69
|282
|$39,726
|T18
|In Gee Chun
|-6
|67
|71
|75
|69
|282
|$39,726
|T18
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|-6
|71
|70
|69
|72
|282
|$39,726
|T18
|Sei Young Kim
|-6
|69
|70
|71
|72
|282
|$39,726
|T22
|Jennifer Kupcho
|-5
|72
|72
|69
|70
|283
|$35,208
|T22
|Yu Liu
|-5
|68
|71
|70
|74
|283
|$35,208
|T24
|Lizette Salas
|-4
|74
|74
|67
|69
|284
|$30,378
|T24
|Xiyu Lin
|-4
|69
|77
|67
|71
|284
|$30,378
|T24
|Kristen Gillman
|-4
|69
|72
|71
|72
|284
|$30,378
|T24
|Ally McDonald
|-4
|71
|69
|71
|73
|284
|$30,378
|T24
|Christina Kim
|-4
|70
|69
|72
|73
|284
|$30,378
|T24
|Carlota Ciganda
|-4
|70
|70
|67
|77
|284
|$30,378
|T30
|Perrine Delacour
|-3
|74
|69
|72
|70
|285
|$25,938
|T30
|Brittany Altomare
|-3
|71
|71
|69
|74
|285
|$25,938
|T32
|Pajaree Anannarukarn
|-2
|72
|70
|74
|70
|286
|$22,588
|T32
|Caroline Masson
|-2
|71
|73
|70
|72
|286
|$22,588
|T32
|Cristie Kerr
|-2
|71
|70
|73
|72
|286
|$22,588
|T32
|Marina Alex
|-2
|73
|69
|71
|73
|286
|$22,588
|T32
|Linnea Strom
|-2
|72
|69
|72
|73
|286
|$22,588
|T37
|Inbee Park
|-1
|73
|72
|70
|72
|287
|$19,162
|T37
|Georgia Hall
|-1
|69
|71
|74
|73
|287
|$19,162
|T37
|Kelly Tan
|-1
|68
|70
|74
|75
|287
|$19,162
|T40
|Alena Sharp
|E
|75
|71
|73
|69
|288
|$16,876
|T40
|Lei Ye (a)
|E
|74
|69
|76
|69
|288
|$0
|T40
|Austin Ernst
|E
|71
|73
|72
|72
|288
|$16,876
|T40
|Sung Hyun Park
|E
|69
|73
|72
|74
|288
|$16,876
|T44
|Yealimi Noh
|1
|75
|71
|72
|71
|289
|$13,843
|T44
|Eun-Hee Ji
|1
|71
|74
|73
|71
|289
|$13,843
|T44
|Celine Boutier
|1
|75
|71
|71
|72
|289
|$13,843
|T44
|Anne van Dam
|1
|70
|74
|73
|72
|289
|$13,843
|T44
|Sarah Schmelzel
|1
|70
|73
|71
|75
|289
|$13,843
|T44
|Anna Nordqvist
|1
|70
|71
|73
|75
|289
|$13,843
|T44
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|1
|71
|73
|68
|77
|289
|$13,843
|T51
|Esther Henseleit
|2
|74
|71
|78
|67
|290
|$10,827
|T51
|Amy Olson
|2
|79
|68
|72
|71
|290
|$10,827
|T51
|Brittany Lang
|2
|70
|72
|74
|74
|290
|$10,827
|T51
|Stephanie Meadow
|2
|70
|71
|73
|76
|290
|$10,827
|T51
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|2
|68
|69
|76
|77
|290
|$10,827
|T51
|Hinako Shibuno
|2
|70
|75
|67
|78
|290
|$10,827
|T57
|Annie Park
|3
|71
|73
|76
|71
|291
|$9,503
|T57
|Madelene Sagstrom
|3
|67
|74
|74
|76
|291
|$9,503
|T59
|Gaby Lopez
|4
|72
|75
|69
|76
|292
|$8,723
|T59
|Megan Khang
|4
|70
|73
|72
|77
|292
|$8,723
|T59
|Angel Yin
|4
|74
|67
|73
|78
|292
|$8,723
|T62
|Ryann O'Toole
|5
|71
|77
|74
|71
|293
|$7,946
|T62
|Hannah Green
|5
|69
|74
|74
|76
|293
|$7,946
|T64
|Caroline Inglis
|6
|74
|74
|71
|75
|294
|$7,322
|T64
|Angela Stanford
|6
|75
|72
|72
|75
|294
|$7,322
|T64
|Brittany Lincicome
|6
|69
|75
|75
|75
|294
|$7,322
|T64
|Patty Tavatanakit
|6
|73
|72
|73
|76
|294
|$7,322
|T64
|In Kyung Kim
|6
|71
|75
|71
|77
|294
|$7,322
|T69
|Azahara Munoz
|7
|75
|72
|74
|74
|295
|$6,777
|T69
|Yui Kawamoto
|7
|71
|74
|73
|77
|295
|$6,777
|71
|Maria Fassi
|8
|73
|72
|72
|79
|296
|$6,542
|72
|Emilia Migliaccio (a)
|9
|74
|71
|75
|77
|297
|$0
|73
|Dana Finkelstein
|10
|72
|76
|75
|75
|298
|$6,387
|T74
|Olivia Mehaffey (a)
|13
|77
|71
|77
|76
|301
|$0
|T74
|Pernilla Lindberg
|13
|76
|72
|77
|76
|301
|$6,232
|76
|Nicole Broch Larsen
|14
|72
|76
|78
|76
|302
|$6,155