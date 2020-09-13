Scottie Scheffler tests positive for coronavirus, is withdrawn from 2020 US Open

Scottie Scheffler has been withdrawn from the 2020 US Open at Winged Foot Golf Club after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Scheffler, who finished T-4 in the PGA Championship, the year's only men's major to date, will be replaced in the field by Branden Grace, who was the last player to test positive for coronavirus on the PGA Tour six weeks ago ahead of the Barracuda Championship in California.

The Texas product did not travel to tournament site and is at home, where he is asymptomatic at this point.

“We are sorry to lose a member of the USGA family in this year’s U.S. Open field,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA senior managing director, Championships, in a release. “Scottie has had a phenomenal rookie season and we look forward to welcoming him back to the U.S. Open Championship for many years to come.”

Scheffler is the second player to withdraw from the championship, with Brooks Koepka pulling out last week as he looks to recover from a lingering injury.