2020 US Open streaming: How to watch online through the US Open apps and website

The 2020 US Open is one of the most anticipated in recent years, and you can watch online the whole tournament from Winged Foot Golf Club in New York. With online streams from the USGA on the US Open app, website and USGA apps for Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the US Open action.

You can watch the 2020 US Open online when the tournament begins with online streaming of coverage of Thursday's first round.

During Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the USGA is offering three exclusive online streams with coverage at different times of day.

There is a Featured Groups channel for the morning and afternoon waves, as well a Featured Holes channel (Holes 6, 10 and 17) and US Open 360, which is a broader stream of coverage.

Viewers can stream this coverage through USOpen.com, the US Open app for mobile and the USGA apps for TV boxes.

2020 US Open streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, September 17

Featured Groups: 7:55 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Featured Holes: 8:10 a.m. - 6:45 p.m.

US Open 360: 7:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Friday, September 18

Featured Groups: 7:55 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Featured Holes: 8:10 a.m. - 6:45 p.m.

US Open 360: 7:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 19

Featured Groups: 8 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Featured Holes: 8:10 a.m. - 6:45 p.m.

US Open 360: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 20