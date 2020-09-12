2020 US Open streaming: How to watch online through Golf Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock apps

The 2020 US Open is one of the most anticipated in recent years, and you can watch online the whole tournament from Winged Foot Golf Club in New York. Between online streams from NBC, Golf Channel and Peacock, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the US Open action.

You can watch the 2020 US Open online when the tournament begins with online streaming of coverage of Thursday's first round.

During Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, NBC's free Peacock streaming service has coverage at different times of day.

Golf Channel has coverage of all three days, with ranging times each day. NBC has coverage every day as well, with critical weekend coverage, including the final hour of the championship commercial-free.

Viewers can stream this coverage through GolfChannel.com and the NBC Sports apps for mobile and TV boxes.

2020 US Open streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, September 17

Golf Channel broadcast: 7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

NBC broadcast: 2-5 p.m.

Peacock broadcast: 5-7 p.m.

Friday, September 18

Peacock broadcast: 7:30-9:30 a.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

NBC broadcast: 4-7 p.m.

Saturday, September 19

Peacock broadcast: 9-11 a.m.

NBC broadcast: 11 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 20