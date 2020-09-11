Here’s how you can get the Nike wing golf shoes being worn at the 2020 US Open

If you're watching the 2020 US Open at Winged Foot, you may have noticed many golfers are wearing shoes with theme of winged feet.

Some of those winged-themed golf shoes are from Nike Golf, with the shoes part of the special Wing It collection.

There are five Winged Foot models as part of the collection, with special versions of the Roshe G Tour, Air Zoom Infinity Tour NRG, Air Max 97 G, Air Zoom Victory Tour NRG and the Jordan V G, all featuring a tie-dye look inspired by the Haight-Ashbury district in the summer of 1967, when the concept was created.

The question for a lot of golf fans is: How do I get my hands on those Winged Foot Nike golf shoes? The good news is Nike already has you covered.

All five shoes in the collection go live on Monday, Sept. 14 for Nike members (which is a free sign-up) with time not clear, though it was around 10 a.m. Eastern for the PGA Championship. Everyone else can get their hands on these on Sept. 17 , with the exception of the Jordan V Gs, which go on sale on Sept. 18 for all.

(DISCLOSURE: Golf News Net participates in an affiliate program with Nike and may earn a commission on any sales generated from this content.)

Nike Roshe G Tour ($130)

These are the same model of shoes Matthew Wolff wore for the TaylorMade Driving Relief event at Seminole Golf Club in May. Now, though, the shoes have an all-over Winged Foot flying shoes stamped in gold on the upper, with an awesome pattern in the outsole. On the instep padding is a nautical theme for a tribute to the waterways of New York.

Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour NRG ($180)

The Air Zoom Infinity Tours have a full-length Zoom Air unit stitched into the upper to respond to each step with another unit in the heel and forefoot. Spikes are underneath these smaller units to compress with each step. These shoes have the flying shoes stamps on the front half of the upper, with a topaz and navy blue pattern with gold accents on the back part of the upper.

Nike Air Jordan Low G ($220)

Nike released the first golf version of the Jordan V basketball shoes in February and they've been a hit. The outsoles on these have a large WINGS print in gold. They go on sale Sept. 18 at 10 a.m. Eastern.

Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour NRG ($200)

The Air Zoom Victory Tour NRGs have hybrid traction, blending spiked and spikeless elements. Nike React foam offers energy back to the golfer, with Air Zoom in the forefoot. These have a more muted version of the Roshe all-over flying shoes print, with the same style of sole.

Nike Air Max 97 G ($190)

Golf versions of this comfortable shoe have sold out quickly in the past. This one probably has the boldest look of the five, but the look is classic Jordan infused with flying shoes print and two tones of blue.