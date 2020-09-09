Golf on TV this week: How to watch the LPGA, Euro Tour, PGA Tour Champions

The slate of golf on TV this week is tremendous, with the 2020 ANA Inspiration on the LPGA Tour, the 2020 Portugal Masters on the European Tour and the 2020 Sanford International on the PGA Tour Champions.

Golf Channel airs all four of these events this week, with the TV times reflecting a crowded week on the golf calendar. You can also watch all of these events online, with online streams from Golf Channel through the NBC Sports app and on GolfChannel.com.

ANA Inspiration TV schedule, times

All times are Eastern

Thursday, Sept. 10: 12-4 p.m. on Golf Channel

Friday, Sept. 11: 12-4 p.m. on Golf Channel

Saturday, Sept. 12: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Sunday, Sept. 13: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

2020 Portugal Masters TV schedule, times

All times are Eastern

Thursday, Sept. 10: 6-8 a.m., 9-11:30 a.m. on Golf Channel

Friday, Sept. 11: 6-8 a.m., 9-11:30 a.m. on Golf Channel

Saturday, Sept. 12: 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Golf Channel

Sunday, Sept. 13: 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Golf Channel

2020 Sanford International TV schedule, times

All times are Eastern