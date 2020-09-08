2020 US Open field: Players, rankings and how to qualify

The 2020 US Open field is getting closer to set with the final deadline to make the field coming with the conclusion of the 2020 Tour Championship.

The year's second major is played at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, NY.

There will be 144 players in the competition, which is 12 fewer than normal.

Normally, the USGA strives to have half the field enter through exemptions and half through qualifying. However, with the pandemic, the USGA chose to have an all-exempt field for the first time in nearly a century.

Among those entering the field include Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Jason Day, Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas and defending champion Gary Woodland.

2020 US Open field and invitees

Top 50 players in 2020 US Open field

The top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking are invited twice to the US Open (actually, it's the top 60), with the top 60 from two different points in a three-week span invited to take an exemption. Needless to say, all of the top 50 in the world will play barring injury.

Winners of the US Open the last 10 years (2010-19): Martin Kaymer, Dustin Johnson, Graeme McDowell, Justin Rose, Gary Woodland, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Webb Simpson Top 10 finishers from 2019 US Open: Chesson Hadley, Louis Oosthuizen, Jon Rahm, Chez Reavie, Xander Schauffele, Adam Scott, Henrik Stenson Winner of the 2019 US Senior Open: Steve Stricker Winner of the 2019 US Amateur: Andy Ogletree (a) Winners of the 2019 US Junior Amateur and 2019 US Mid-Amateur and 2019 US Amateur runner-up (must be an amateur): a-John Augenstein, a-Lukas Michel,

a-Preston Summerhays Winners of the Masters from 2016-2019: Danny Willett, Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, Tiger Woods Winners of the PGA Championship from 2016-2020: Jimmy Walker, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Jason Day Winners of the British Open Championship from 2015-2019: Zach Johnson, Shane Lowry Winners of The Players Championship in 2018-2019 Winner of the 2019 BMW PGA Championship Top 30 players in FedEx Cup points who qualified for 2019 Tour Championship: Lucas Glover, Charles Howell III, Jason Kokrak, Abraham Ancer, Patrick Cantlay, Paul Casey

Corey Conners, Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau, Tommy Fleetwood, Rickie Fowler, Sungjae Im, Matt Kuchar, Marc Leishman, Hideki Matsuyama, Brandt Snedeker, Kevin Kisner Multiple-time winners of full-allocation PGA Tour events from the 2019 US Open to initiation of the 2020 US Open Winner of the 2019 Amateur Championship: a-James Sugrue Winner of the 2019 Mark H. McCormack Medal (Men's World Amateur Golf Ranking; must be an amateur): a-Cole Hammer The top 70 players in the Official World Golf Ranking as of March 15, 2020: Byeong Hun An

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Keegan Bradley, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Joel Dahmen, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Adam Hadwin, Tyrrell Hatton, Lucas Herbert, Billy Horschel, Viktor Hovland, Shugo Imahira, Jazz Janewattananond, Sunghoon Kang, Chan Kim, Kurt Kitayama, Tom Lewis, Robert MacIntyre, Phil Mickelson, Kevin Na, Shaun Norris, Eddie Pepperell, Victor Perez, Ian Poulter, Andrew Putnam, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith, Brendon Todd, Erik van Rooyen, Matt Wallace, Bubba Watson, Lee Westwood, Bernd Wiesberger The top two players, not otherwise exempt, who finish in the top 10 and ties at the Memorial Tournament, 3M Open, WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Barracuda Championship and Wyndham Championship; the top three players, not otherwise exempt, who finish in the top 10 and ties at the 2020 PGA Championship: Daniel Berger, Cameron Champ, Jim Herman, Mackenzie Hughes, Si Woo Kim, Adam Long, Troy Merritt, Ryan Palmer, Michael Thompson, Richy Werenski, Matthew Wolff The top five players, not otherwise exempt, from the final 2019-2020 PGA Tour FedEx Cup points list: Tyler Duncan, Brian Harman, Mark Hubbard, Danny Lee, Sebastian Munoz The top 10 aggregate points earners from the European Tour UK Swing (Betfred British Masters through Wales Open): Thomas Detry, Justin Harding, Rasmus Hojgaard, Sam Horsfield, Romain Langasque, Adrian Otaegui, Renato Paratore, Andy Sullivan, Connor Syme, Sami Valimaki The top five players, not otherwise exempt, from the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour regular season points list through the WinCo Foods Portland Open: Paul Barjon, Lee Hodges

Taylor Pendrith, Davis Riley, Will Zalatoris The top five players, not otherwise exempt, from the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour Series events: Stephan Jaeger, Curtis Luck, Dan McCarthy, Greyson Sigg, Brandon Wu The top two finishers from the 2019 Japan Golf Tour Organization Final Order of Merit who is not otherwise exempt as of July 15: Ryo Ishikawa The top finisher from the 2019 Sunshine Tour Final Order of Merit who is not otherwise exempt as of July 15: JC Ritchie The top finisher from the 2019 Asian Tour Final Order of Merit who is not otherwise exempt as of July 15: Scott Hend The top finisher from the 2019 Australasia Tour Final Order of Merit who is not otherwise exempt as of July 15: Ryan Fox The top three finishers who are not otherwise exempt from the 2019 PGA Professional Player of the Year Standings: Danny Balin, Marty Jertson, Ryan Vermeer From the August 19, 2020 World Amateur Golf Ranking, the top seven ranked players not otherwise exempt: a-Ricky Castillo, a-Takumi Kanaya, a-John Pak, a-Eduard Rousaud, a-Sandy Scott, a-Davis Thompson, a-Chun An Yu Remaining spots in the championship field filled in order using the Official World Golf Ranking as of Aug. 23, 2020: Harris English, Lanto Griffin, Max Homa, Matt Jones, Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Joaquin Niemann, Alex Noren, Thomas Pieters, J.T. Poston, Matthias Schwab, Kevin Streelman Special exemptions as selected by the USGA

