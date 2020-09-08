2020 US Open field: Players, rankings

The 2020 US Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, NY.
The US Open field is headlined by the likes of Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. Gary Woodland is the defending champion.
This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days.
The tournament is being played three months later than its normal June slot, with the USGA choosing to host the event at its original site.
We do not have any qualifiers for this event, with this being a totally exempt field without any qualifying.
The field will be playing for a $12.5 million purse, with 50 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking competing.
2020 US Open field
- Byeong Hun An
- Abraham Ancer
- a-John Augenstein
- Danny Balin
- Paul Barjon
- Daniel Berger
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Keegan Bradley
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Patrick Cantlay
- Paul Casey
- a-Ricky Castillo
- Cameron Champ
- Corey Conners
- Joel Dahmen
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Thomas Detry
- Tyler Duncan
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matthew Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Sergio Garcia
- Lucas Glover
- Lanto Griffin
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- a-Cole Hammer
- Justin Harding
- Brian Harman
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Scott Hend
- Lucas Herbert
- Jim Herman
- Lee Hodges
- Rasmus Hojgaard
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Sam Horsfield
- Viktor Hovland
- Charles Howell III
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Shugo Imahira
- Ryo Ishikawa
- Stephan Jaeger
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Marty Jertson
- Dustin Johnson
- Zach Johnson
- Matt Jones
- a-Takumi Kanaya
- Sunghoon Kang
- Martin Kaymer
- Chan Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Kevin Kisner
- Kurt Kitayama
- Brooks Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- Matt Kuchar
- Romain Langasque
- Danny Lee
- Marc Leishman
- Tom Lewis
- Adam Long
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Shane Lowry
- Curtis Luck
- Robert MacIntyre
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Dan McCarthy
- Graeme McDowell
- Rory McIlroy
- Troy Merritt
- a-Lukas Michel
- Phil Mickelson
- Collin Morikawa
- Sebastian Munoz
- Kevin Na
- Joaquin Niemann
- Alex Noren
- Shaun Norris
- a-Andy Ogletree
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Adrian Otaegui
- a-John Pak
- Ryan Palmer
- Renato Paratore
- Taylor Pendrith
- Eddie Pepperell
- Victor Perez
- Thomas Pieters
- J.T. Poston
- Ian Poulter
- Andrew Putnam
- Jon Rahm
- Chez Reavie
- Patrick Reed
- Davis Riley
- JC Ritchie
- Justin Rose
- a-Eduard Rousaud
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Matthias Schwab
- Adam Scott
- a-Sandy Scott
- Greyson Sigg
- Webb Simpson
- Cameron Smith
- Brandt Snedeker
- Jordan Spieth
- Henrik Stenson
- Kevin Streelman
- Steve Stricker
- a-James Sugrue
- Andy Sullivan
- a-Preston Summerhays
- Connor Syme
- Justin Thomas
- a-Davis Thompson
- Michael Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Sami Valimaki
- Erik van Rooyen
- Ryan Vermeer
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Bubba Watson
- Richy Werenski
- Lee Westwood
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Danny Willett
- Matthew Wolff
- Gary Woodland
- Tiger Woods
- Brandon Wu
- a-Chun An Yu
- Will Zalatoris
Top 50 players in 2020 US Open field
- 1. Dustin Johnson
- 2. Jon Rahm
- 3. Justin Thomas
- 4. Rory McIlroy
- 5. Collin Morikawa
- 6. Webb Simpson
- 7. Xander Schauffele
- 8. Brooks Koepka
- 9. Bryson DeChambeau
- 10. Patrick Reed
- 11. Adam Scott
- 12. Patrick Cantlay
- 13. Daniel Berger
- 14. Tyrrell Hatton
- 15. Tony Finau
- 16. Tommy Fleetwood
- 17. Matthew Fitzpatrick
- 18. Justin Rose
- 19. Hideki Matsuyama
- 20. Tiger Woods
- 21. Paul Casey
- 22. Abraham Ancer
- 23. Louis Oosthuizen
- 24. Sungjae Im
- 25. Gary Woodland
- 26. Marc Leishman
- 27. Matt Kuchar
- 28. Shane Lowry
- 29. Scottie Scheffler
- 30. Kevin Kisner
- 31. Viktor Hovland
- 32. Bernd Wiesberger
- 33. Billy Horschel
- 34. Kevin Na
- 35. Ryan Palmer
- 36. Matthew Wolff
- 37. Jason Day
- 38. Rickie Fowler
- 39. Brendon Todd
- 40. Henrik Stenson
- 41. Chez Reavie
- 42. Lee Westwood
- 43. Danny Willett
- 44. Sergio Garcia
- 45. Harris English
- 46. Matt Wallace
- 47. Kevin Streelman
- 48. Erik van Rooyen
- 49. Cameron Smith
- 50. Joaquin Niemann