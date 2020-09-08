2020 US Open field: Players, rankings

The 2020 US Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, NY.

The US Open field is headlined by the likes of Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. Gary Woodland is the defending champion.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days.

The tournament is being played three months later than its normal June slot, with the USGA choosing to host the event at its original site.

We do not have any qualifiers for this event, with this being a totally exempt field without any qualifying.

The field will be playing for a $12.5 million purse, with 50 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking competing.

2020 US Open field

Byeong Hun An

Abraham Ancer

a-John Augenstein

Danny Balin

Paul Barjon

Daniel Berger

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Keegan Bradley

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Patrick Cantlay

Paul Casey

a-Ricky Castillo

Cameron Champ

Corey Conners

Joel Dahmen

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Thomas Detry

Tyler Duncan

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Sergio Garcia

Lucas Glover

Lanto Griffin

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

a-Cole Hammer

Justin Harding

Brian Harman

Tyrrell Hatton

Scott Hend

Lucas Herbert

Jim Herman

Lee Hodges

Rasmus Hojgaard

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Sam Horsfield

Viktor Hovland

Charles Howell III

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Shugo Imahira

Ryo Ishikawa

Stephan Jaeger

Jazz Janewattananond

Marty Jertson

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Matt Jones

a-Takumi Kanaya

Sunghoon Kang

Martin Kaymer

Chan Kim

Si Woo Kim

Kevin Kisner

Kurt Kitayama

Brooks Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Matt Kuchar

Romain Langasque

Danny Lee

Marc Leishman

Tom Lewis

Adam Long

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Shane Lowry

Curtis Luck

Robert MacIntyre

Hideki Matsuyama

Dan McCarthy

Graeme McDowell

Rory McIlroy

Troy Merritt

a-Lukas Michel

Phil Mickelson

Collin Morikawa

Sebastian Munoz

Kevin Na

Joaquin Niemann

Alex Noren

Shaun Norris

a-Andy Ogletree

Louis Oosthuizen

Adrian Otaegui

a-John Pak

Ryan Palmer

Renato Paratore

Taylor Pendrith

Eddie Pepperell

Victor Perez

Thomas Pieters

J.T. Poston

Ian Poulter

Andrew Putnam

Jon Rahm

Chez Reavie

Patrick Reed

Davis Riley

JC Ritchie

Justin Rose

a-Eduard Rousaud

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Matthias Schwab

Adam Scott

a-Sandy Scott

Greyson Sigg

Webb Simpson

Cameron Smith

Brandt Snedeker

Jordan Spieth

Henrik Stenson

Kevin Streelman

Steve Stricker

a-James Sugrue

Andy Sullivan

a-Preston Summerhays

Connor Syme

Justin Thomas

a-Davis Thompson

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

Sami Valimaki

Erik van Rooyen

Ryan Vermeer

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Bubba Watson

Richy Werenski

Lee Westwood

Bernd Wiesberger

Danny Willett

Matthew Wolff

Gary Woodland

Tiger Woods

Brandon Wu

a-Chun An Yu

Will Zalatoris

Top 50 players in 2020 US Open field