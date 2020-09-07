2020 Tour Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2020 Tour Championship purse is set for $46 million, with 30 professional players who complete four rounds at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga., earning a paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Tour Championship prize pool is at $15,000,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $5,000,000.

The Tour Championship field is headed by Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and more.

This tournament started with 30 players, and there was no 36-hole cut made this week.

With the new PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will win the FedEx Cup. The winner is determined based on the starting strokes assigned to the 30 players in the field combined with the 72-hole scores against par for each player in the field.

Additionally, there are 58 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner. World ranking points are doled out based on the results of just the 72 holes of golf played, not counting starting strokes.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a five-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the 2021 Masters, the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, 2021 The Players Championship and the 2021 PGA Championship.

