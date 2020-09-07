2020 Tour Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Tour Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Dustin Johnson, who won his first FedEx Cup with a three-shot win at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga.

Johnson won the handicap tournament after starting the week at No. 1 in the FedEx Cup standings and beginning the event at 10 under par, and he played the tournament in 11 under par, closing with 68 on the final day to post a total of 21 under total.

Xander Schauffele, who played the best 72-hole tournament, finished tied for second place with Justin Thomas on 18-under total.

Johnson won the $15,000,000 winner's share of the $46,000,000 purse.

Tour Championship recap notes

Schauffele earned 58 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play portion of the championship, which is managed separately for ranking purposes.

A total of 30 players started and finished the tournament, which was the final event of the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs.

The PGA Tour starts their 2020-2021 season next week at the Safeway Open in Napa, Calif.

2020 Tour Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

