2020 Lincoln Land Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Lincoln Land Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Brett Drewitt, who broke through for a big Korn Fery Tour win at Panther Creek Country Club in Springfield, Ill.

Drewitt won the tournament on 19-under 265, firing a closing 68 to beat Harry Hall, Ben Kohles and Austen Trunslow by a shot for the victory.

Dawson Armstrong and Anders Albertson finished tied for fifth place on 17-under total.

Drewitt won the $108,000 winner's share of the $600,000 purse.

Lincoln Land Championship recap notes

Drewitt earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 550 Korn Ferry Tour points, which will help him in his quest to earn a PGA Tour card at the end of the combined 2020-2021 season.

This week the cut was made at 4-under 138, with 67 players getting through to the weekend.

The Korn Ferry Tour continues next week with the Evans Scholars Invitational in Westchester, Ill.

2020 Lincoln Land Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

