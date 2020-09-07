2020 Lincoln Land Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
Korn Ferry Tour

2020 Lincoln Land Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

09/07/2020 at 9:47 am
Golf News Net


The 2020 Lincoln Land Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Brett Drewitt, who broke through for a big Korn Fery Tour win at Panther Creek Country Club in Springfield, Ill.

Drewitt won the tournament on 19-under 265, firing a closing 68 to beat Harry Hall, Ben Kohles and Austen Trunslow by a shot for the victory.

Dawson Armstrong and Anders Albertson finished tied for fifth place on 17-under total.

Drewitt won the $108,000 winner's share of the $600,000 purse.

Lincoln Land Championship recap notes

Drewitt earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 550 Korn Ferry Tour points, which will help him in his quest to earn a PGA Tour card at the end of the combined 2020-2021 season.

This week the cut was made at 4-under 138, with 67 players getting through to the weekend.

The Korn Ferry Tour continues next week with the Evans Scholars Invitational in Westchester, Ill.

2020 Lincoln Land Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Brett Drewitt -19 67 62 68 68 265 $108,000
T2 Harry Hall -18 69 62 70 65 266 $39,000
T2 Ben Kohles -18 65 68 66 67 266 $39,000
T2 Austen Truslow -18 67 67 63 69 266 $39,000
T5 Dawson Armstrong -17 70 67 66 64 267 $21,750
T5 Anders Albertson -17 69 62 65 71 267 $21,750
T7 Zecheng Dou -16 69 64 67 68 268 $18,450
T7 Charlie Saxon -16 61 66 68 73 268 $18,450
9 Brad Brunner -15 69 66 69 65 269 $16,500
T10 Trey Mullinax -14 68 65 71 66 270 $14,230
T10 Kevin Roy -14 70 67 67 66 270 $14,230
T10 KK Limbhasut -14 67 68 67 68 270 $14,230
T13 James Nicholas -13 68 68 71 64 271 $11,175
T13 Whee Kim -13 66 72 69 64 271 $11,175
T13 Nicholas Lindheim -13 67 65 69 70 271 $11,175
T13 Hayden Buckley -13 71 67 63 70 271 $11,175
T17 Kyle Reifers -12 68 66 71 67 272 $8,418
T17 Spencer Levin -12 69 69 66 68 272 $8,418
T17 Vincent Whaley -12 63 67 73 69 272 $8,418
T17 Erik Compton -12 69 66 68 69 272 $8,418
T17 Chip McDaniel -12 68 66 68 70 272 $8,418
T22 Corbin Mills -11 67 70 70 66 273 $5,570
T22 Evan Harmeling -11 66 71 68 68 273 $5,570
T22 Brandon Crick -11 69 64 74 66 273 $5,570
T22 Adam Svensson -11 70 66 68 69 273 $5,570
T22 Peyton White -11 71 66 71 65 273 $5,570
T22 T.J. Vogel -11 71 65 67 70 273 $5,570
T22 Jamie Arnold -11 72 66 64 71 273 $5,570
T29 Rico Hoey -10 70 66 71 67 274 $4,070
T29 Braden Thornberry -10 68 69 70 67 274 $4,070
T29 Max Greyserman -10 69 68 70 67 274 $4,070
T29 Brian Campbell -10 67 70 68 69 274 $4,070
T29 George Cunningham -10 67 67 73 67 274 $4,070
T29 Ethan Tracy -10 69 67 68 70 274 $4,070
T35 Luke Kwon -9 71 65 70 69 275 $3,296
T35 Fabian Gomez -9 68 68 69 70 275 $3,296
T35 Nick Hardy -9 69 69 66 71 275 $3,296
T35 Billy Tom Sargent -9 66 72 66 71 275 $3,296
T35 Ryan Brehm -9 65 70 73 67 275 $3,296
T35 Will Cannon -9 69 69 65 72 275 $3,296
T35 Patrick Fishburn -9 68 70 71 66 275 $3,296
T42 Brad Hopfinger -8 67 70 69 70 276 $2,880
T42 Derek Ernst -8 69 69 67 71 276 $2,880
T42 Billy Kennerly -8 67 67 70 72 276 $2,880
T42 Zach Wright -8 69 66 73 68 276 $2,880
T46 Jared du Toit -7 70 65 71 71 277 $2,655
T46 Zach Zaback -7 67 69 71 70 277 $2,655
T46 Steve LeBrun -7 68 67 72 70 277 $2,655
T46 Andres Gonzales -7 69 66 72 70 277 $2,655
T46 Dawie van der Walt -7 66 70 73 68 277 $2,655
T46 Stuart Macdonald -7 68 69 73 67 277 $2,655
52 Matt Atkins -6 70 67 70 71 278 $2,556
T53 Curtis Thompson -5 67 69 70 73 279 $2,514
T53 Martin Piller -5 70 67 70 72 279 $2,514
T53 Kelly Kraft -5 72 65 73 69 279 $2,514
T53 Augusto Nunez -5 67 71 72 69 279 $2,514
T53 Alistair Docherty -5 72 66 72 69 279 $2,514
T53 Tag Ridings -5 71 67 73 68 279 $2,514
T59 Sean Kelly -4 68 70 67 75 280 $2,448
T59 Rodrigo Lee -4 69 68 70 73 280 $2,448
T59 Brian Richey -4 66 71 72 71 280 $2,448
T59 Zach Cabra -4 69 67 75 69 280 $2,448
T59 Marcelo Rozo -4 69 69 73 69 280 $2,448
64 Cyril Bouniol -3 69 67 73 72 281 $2,412
65 Martin Laird -2 68 69 73 72 282 $2,400
66 Scott Langley E 68 68 73 75 284 $2,388
67 Michael Gligic 3 67 71 71 78 287 $2,376

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

For all of our latest deals, see our GNN Deals page!