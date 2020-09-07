2020 Four Winds Invitational final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Four Winds Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winner Kim Kaufman, who won the Symetra Tour event at Blacktorn Golf Club in South Bend, Ind.

Kaufman won the 54-hole event by a shot over Robyn Choi, closing with 3-under 69 to win on 11-under 205. Bailey Tardy finished alone in third on 8-under total.

Lucy Ti and Samantha Wagner finished tied for fourth place on 5-under total.

Kaufman won the $22,500 winner's share of the $150,000 purse.

Four Winds Invitational recap notes

Kaufman picks up the win in the fourth Symetra Tour event back since more than four months off from competition. This event was originally scheduled for the season.

The Rolex Rankings awards 3 points to the winner of the event.

This week the cut was made at 5-over 149 or better, with 74 players getting through to the final round.

The Symetra Tour season resumes in three weeks, with the IOA Classic in Florida.

2020 Four Winds Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

