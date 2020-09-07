2020 Estrella Damm Andalucia Masters final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
2020 Estrella Damm Andalucia Masters final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

09/07/2020 at 9:42 am
The 2020 Estrella Damm Andalucia Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner John Catlin, who became the first American to win a European Tour event played at Real Club Valderrama in Sotogrande, Spain.

Catlin held on for a one-shot victory over Martin Kaymer, who was seeking his first European Tour win in six years. Catlin made a par on the final hole to finish on 2-over 286 and beat the two-time German-born major winner.

Wil Besseling, Antoine Rozner and Justin Harding finished tied for third place on 4-over total.

Catlin won the €196,690 winner's share of the €1,250,000 purse.

Estrella Damm Andalucia Masters recap notes

Catlin earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the first tournament since the UK Swing wasn't particularly strong, but it will help his ranking.

This week the cut was made at 8-over 150, with 77 players getting through to the weekend.

The Andalucia Masters marks just the third European Tour event in the last 25 years to finish with a winning score over par.

The European Tour moves to Portugal this week for the Portual Masters.

2020 Estrella Damm Andalucia Masters final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts



POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 John Catlin 2 69 70 72 75 286 €196,690.00
2 Martin Kaymer 3 72 72 69 74 287 €127,270.00
T3 Wil Besseling 4 75 72 69 72 288 €59,932.60
T3 Justin Harding 4 71 75 71 71 288 €59,932.60
T3 Antoine Rozner 4 76 69 73 70 288 €59,932.60
T6 Guido Migliozzi 5 69 74 74 72 289 €37,602.50
T6 Wilco Nienaber 5 72 70 76 71 289 €37,602.50
T8 Masahiro Kawamura 7 73 73 74 71 291 €27,420.90
T8 Connor Syme 7 69 72 76 74 291 €27,420.90
T10 Steven Brown 8 73 74 74 71 292 €19,140.09
T10 Jamie Donaldson 8 72 69 73 78 292 €19,140.09
T10 Lorenzo Gagli 8 74 69 71 78 292 €19,140.09
T10 David Horsey 8 74 73 72 73 292 €19,140.09
T10 Sami Välimäki 8 77 69 69 77 292 €19,140.09
T10 Johannes Veerman 8 73 73 72 74 292 €19,140.09
T10 Lee Westwood 8 76 73 76 67 292 €19,140.09
T17 Jorge Campillo 9 69 78 72 74 293 €13,999.70
T17 Joachim B. Hansen 9 74 74 74 71 293 €13,999.70
T17 Maximilian Kieffer 9 73 74 76 70 293 €13,999.70
T17 Romain Langasque 9 77 73 69 74 293 €13,999.70
T17 Adrian Otaegui 9 77 71 68 77 293 €13,999.70
T17 Alvaro Quiros 9 72 73 74 74 293 €13,999.70
T17 Robin Sciot-Siegrist 9 76 73 75 69 293 €13,999.70
T24 Dave Coupland 10 72 76 71 75 294 €11,338.60
T24 Ewen Ferguson 10 73 76 73 72 294 €11,338.60
T24 Jean-Baptiste Gonnet 10 75 75 72 72 294 €11,338.60
T24 Joakim Lagergren 10 77 72 70 75 294 €11,338.60
T24 Pablo Larrazábal 10 71 70 78 75 294 €11,338.60
T24 Robert Macintyre 10 80 69 75 70 294 €11,338.60
T24 Matthew Southgate 10 76 73 70 75 294 €11,338.60
T31 Thomas Detry 11 73 72 74 76 295 €8,503.95
T31 Rasmus Højgaard 11 71 79 75 70 295 €8,503.95
T31 Craig Howie 11 75 75 71 74 295 €8,503.95
T31 Wade Ormsby 11 74 76 75 70 295 €8,503.95
T31 Victor Perez 11 76 74 76 69 295 €8,503.95
T31 Damien Perrier 11 76 70 78 71 295 €8,503.95
T31 Marcel Schneider 11 76 74 73 72 295 €8,503.95
T31 Bernd Wiesberger 11 75 71 73 76 295 €8,503.95
T31 Jeff Winther 11 77 68 76 74 295 €8,503.95
T31 Ashun Wu 11 77 71 72 75 295 €8,503.95
T41 Alejandro Cañizares 12 73 70 79 74 296 €6,363.50
T41 Julien Guerrier 12 74 74 75 73 296 €6,363.50
T41 Grégory Havret 12 75 73 74 74 296 €6,363.50
T41 Søren Kjeldsen 12 71 72 74 79 296 €6,363.50
T41 Alexander Levy 12 75 75 75 71 296 €6,363.50
T41 Pedro Oriol 12 75 72 71 78 296 €6,363.50
T41 Carlos Pigem 12 75 73 74 74 296 €6,363.50
T48 Pep Angles 13 70 77 76 74 297 €5,090.80
T48 Thorbjørn Olesen 13 72 77 76 72 297 €5,090.80
T48 Toby Tree 13 72 77 75 73 297 €5,090.80
T48 Romain Wattel 13 74 74 71 78 297 €5,090.80
T52 Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño 14 75 71 79 73 298 €4,118.92
T52 Matthew Jordan 14 81 69 75 73 298 €4,118.92
T52 Joost Luiten 14 79 69 75 75 298 €4,118.92
T52 Ross Mcgowan 14 72 72 75 79 298 €4,118.92
T52 Paul Waring 14 73 77 77 71 298 €4,118.92
T57 Alexander Björk 15 74 73 75 77 299 €3,471.00
T57 Thomas Bjørn 15 72 76 74 77 299 €3,471.00
T57 Alfredo Garcia-Heredia 15 75 74 74 76 299 €3,471.00
T57 Jake Mcleod 15 71 73 78 77 299 €3,471.00
T57 Ben Stow 15 74 73 71 81 299 €3,471.00
T62 Richard Bland 16 78 72 70 80 300 €2,950.35
T62 Jonathan Caldwell 16 73 75 75 77 300 €2,950.35
T62 Bryce Easton 16 76 73 76 75 300 €2,950.35
T62 Robin Roussel 16 75 71 76 78 300 €2,950.35
T66 Grant Forrest 17 78 72 76 75 301 €2,603.25
T66 Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez 17 76 71 75 79 301 €2,603.25
T68 Nacho Elvira 18 77 70 75 80 302 €2,314.00
T68 Francesco Laporta 18 76 73 77 76 302 €2,314.00
T68 Ricardo Santos 18 78 70 73 81 302 €2,314.00
T71 Ben Evans 19 75 73 78 77 303 €1,872.00
T71 Adrien Saddier 19 73 77 76 77 303 €1,872.00
T71 Max Schmitt 19 71 75 76 81 303 €1,872.00
T74 Raphaël Jacquelin 20 75 73 77 79 304 €1,864.50
T74 Rikard Karlberg 20 76 74 78 76 304 €1,864.50
76 Edoardo Molinari 21 76 73 76 80 305 €1,860.00
77 Jbe Kruger 22 74 74 76 82 306 €1,857.00

