Save 30% sitewide with B. Draddy, Zero Restriction and Farirway and Greene through 9/7!

Summit Golf Brands -- the folks behind B. Draddy, Zero Restriction and Fairway and Greene -- are offering a tremendous sale this Labor Day weekend.

You can save 30% sitewide on each brand if you use their brand-specific promo codes:

B. Draddy: BACKTOWORK

Fairway and Greene: VACATION

Zero Restriction: GEARUP

I'm a big fan of all three brands. B. Draddy has some of the most comfortable shirts I've ever worn, on or off the golf course, and their sweatshirts and sweaters are like heaven. Fairway and Greene offers great performance polos and outerwear for pretty much any climate. Zero Restriction offers some of the best performance outerwear for golf there is.

With all three brands, you're going to be getting a great deal. So stock up for fall!

DISCLOSURE: We participate in an affiliate program with Summit Golf Brands and may earn a commission from sales generated by this content. We have full editorial control over this content.