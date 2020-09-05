Save 20% on all TecTecTec laser rangefinders and GPS units! (9/3-9/7)
GNN Deals Sponsored Posts

Save 20% on all TecTecTec laser rangefinders and GPS units! (9/3-9/7)

09/05/2020 at 11:00 am
Golf News Net


TecTecTec is a direct-to-consumer brand making some of the best value golf laser rangefinders and GPS units available today. They're tremendously popular on Amazon, but they're now offering a 20% discount if you buy any of their products on their website.

Their laser rangefinders have good displays and can offer the same slope-adjusted readings as many more expensive rangefinders.

This sale runs from Sept. 3-7.

BUY NOW

DISCLOSURE: We participate in an affiliate program with TecTecTec and may earn a commission from sales generated by this content. We have full editorial control over this content.

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

For all of our latest deals, see our GNN Deals page!