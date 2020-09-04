The 2020 Estrella Damm Andalucia Masters purse is set for €1,250,000, with the winner's share coming in at €196,690 -- not the standard 16.67 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Estrella Damm Andalucia Masters field is headed by Lee Westwood, Thomas Detry and Martin Kaymer.

The Estrella Damm Andalucia Masters is the ninth event in the resumption of the European Tour season, marking the first event since the five-tournament UK Swing.

The event is played at Real Club Valderrama in Sotogrande, Spain.

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets 24 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.

There are a total of 2,000 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field. The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The winner gets 335 Race to Dubai points, with players making the 36-hole cut earning points.

2020 Estrella Damm Andalucia Masters purse, winner's share, prize money payout