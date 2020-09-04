2020 ANA Inspiration field: Players, rankings

The 2020 ANA Inspiration field is set with the conclusion of Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, setting the stage for the second major of 2020 on the LPGA calendar.
The ANA Inspiration field is headlined by Danielle Kang, Minjee Lee and Nelly Korda. This is the second major on the revised schedule, but it is typically the first major of the year in the world of professional golf.
The weather forecast calls for steamy temperatures, peaking at 115 degrees at some point during the week. Caddies will be allowed to use carts to transport players' clubs.
Sophia Popov, who won the AIG Women's Open, is not in the field. Most Korean-born players who would otherwise play are skipping the event as well over travel concerns.
There are a half-dozen amateurs in the field, including US Women's Amateur champion Rose Zhang and runner-up Gabi Ruffels.
We do not have Monday open qualifiers for this event, played at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif.
2020 ANA Inspiration field
- Marina Alex
- Brittany Altomare
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Celine Boutier
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Chella Choi
- In Gee Chun
- Carlota Ciganda
- Cydney Clanton
- Perrine Delacour
- Austin Ernst
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Maria Fassi
- Dana Finkelstein
- Kristen Gillman
- Hannah Green
- Jaye Marie Green
- Georgia Hall
- Nasa Hataoka
- Caroline Hedwall
- Brooke Henderson
- Esther Henseleit
- Daniela Holmqvist
- Charley Hull
- Caroline Inglis
- Eun Hee Ji
- Tiffany Joh
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Danielle Kang
- Yui Kawamoto
- Cristie Kerr
- Megan Khang
- Christina Kim
- In Kyung Kim
- Sei Young Kim
- Katherine Kirk
- Cheyenne Knight
- Lydia Ko
- Jessica Korda
- Nelly Korda
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Brittany Lang
- Nicole Broch Larsen
- Bronte Law
- Andrea Lee
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Minjee Lee
- Mirim Lee
- Stacy Lewis
- Xiyu Lin
- Brittany Lincicome
- Pernilla Lindberg
- Yu Liu
- Gaby Lopez
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Leona Maguire
- Caroline Masson
- Ally McDonald
- Stephanie Meadow
- Olivia Mehaffey (a)
- Emilia Migliaccio (a)
- Azahara Munoz
- Yealimi Noh
- Haru Nomura
- Anna Nordqvist
- Ryann O'Toole
- Su Oh
- Amy Olson
- Kaitlyn Papp (a)
- Annie Park
- Hee Young Park
- Inbee Park
- Sung Hyun Park
- Pornanong Phatlum
- Gerina Piller
- Morgan Pressel
- Mel Reid
- Gabriela Ruffels (a)
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Lizette Salas
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Alena Sharp
- Hinako Shibuno
- Jenny Shin
- Jennifer Song
- Klara Spilkova
- Angela Stanford
- Linnea Strom
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Elizabeth Szokol
- Emma Talley
- Kelly Tan
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Charlotte Thomas
- Lexi Thompson
- Maria Fernanda Torres
- Ayako Uehara
- Anne van Dam
- Lindsey Weaver
- Jing Yan
- Amy Yang
- Lei Ye (a)
- Angel Yin
- Rose Zhang (a)
Top 50 players in 2020 ANA Inspiration field
- 2. Danielle Kang
- 3. Nelly Korda
- 4. Sung Hyun Park
- 5. Minjee Lee
- 6. Sei Young Kim
- 7. Nasa Hataoka
- 8. Inbee Park
- 9. Brooke Henderson
- 12. Lexi Thompson
- 14. Hinako Shibuno
- 16. Carlota Ciganda
- 17. Ariya Jutanugarn
- 19. Jessica Korda
- 21. Hannah Green
- 22. Lizette Salas
- 23. Shanshan Feng
- 25. Austin Ernst
- 27. Amy Yang
- 28. Charley Hull
- 29. Marina Alex
- 31. Brittany Altomare
- 34. Caroline Masson
- 38. Kristen Gillman
- 39. Yu Liu
- 41. Lydia Ko
- 43. Bronte Law
- 44. Azahara Munoz
- 45. Stacy Lewis
- 47. Celine Boutier
- 48. Megan Khang
- 49. Moriya Jutanugarn
- 50. Eun-Hee Ji