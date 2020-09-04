2020 ANA Inspiration field: Players, rankings

The 2020 ANA Inspiration field is set with the conclusion of Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, setting the stage for the second major of 2020 on the LPGA calendar.

The ANA Inspiration field is headlined by Danielle Kang, Minjee Lee and Nelly Korda. This is the second major on the revised schedule, but it is typically the first major of the year in the world of professional golf.

The weather forecast calls for steamy temperatures, peaking at 115 degrees at some point during the week. Caddies will be allowed to use carts to transport players' clubs.

Sophia Popov, who won the AIG Women's Open, is not in the field. Most Korean-born players who would otherwise play are skipping the event as well over travel concerns.

There are a half-dozen amateurs in the field, including US Women's Amateur champion Rose Zhang and runner-up Gabi Ruffels.

We do not have Monday open qualifiers for this event, played at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

2020 ANA Inspiration field

Marina Alex

Brittany Altomare

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Celine Boutier

Ashleigh Buhai

Chella Choi

In Gee Chun

Carlota Ciganda

Cydney Clanton

Perrine Delacour

Austin Ernst

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Maria Fassi

Dana Finkelstein

Kristen Gillman

Hannah Green

Jaye Marie Green

Georgia Hall

Nasa Hataoka

Caroline Hedwall

Brooke Henderson

Esther Henseleit

Daniela Holmqvist

Charley Hull

Caroline Inglis

Eun Hee Ji

Tiffany Joh

Ariya Jutanugarn

Moriya Jutanugarn

Danielle Kang

Yui Kawamoto

Cristie Kerr

Megan Khang

Christina Kim

In Kyung Kim

Sei Young Kim

Katherine Kirk

Cheyenne Knight

Lydia Ko

Jessica Korda

Nelly Korda

Jennifer Kupcho

Brittany Lang

Nicole Broch Larsen

Bronte Law

Andrea Lee

Mi Hyang Lee

Minjee Lee

Mirim Lee

Stacy Lewis

Xiyu Lin

Brittany Lincicome

Pernilla Lindberg

Yu Liu

Gaby Lopez

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Leona Maguire

Caroline Masson

Ally McDonald

Stephanie Meadow

Olivia Mehaffey (a)

Emilia Migliaccio (a)

Azahara Munoz

Yealimi Noh

Haru Nomura

Anna Nordqvist

Ryann O'Toole

Su Oh

Amy Olson

Kaitlyn Papp (a)

Annie Park

Hee Young Park

Inbee Park

Sung Hyun Park

Pornanong Phatlum

Gerina Piller

Morgan Pressel

Mel Reid

Gabriela Ruffels (a)

Madelene Sagstrom

Lizette Salas

Sarah Schmelzel

Alena Sharp

Hinako Shibuno

Jenny Shin

Jennifer Song

Klara Spilkova

Angela Stanford

Linnea Strom

Jasmine Suwannapura

Elizabeth Szokol

Emma Talley

Kelly Tan

Patty Tavatanakit

Charlotte Thomas

Lexi Thompson

Maria Fernanda Torres

Ayako Uehara

Anne van Dam

Lindsey Weaver

Jing Yan

Amy Yang

Lei Ye (a)

Angel Yin

Rose Zhang (a)

