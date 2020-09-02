UNBOXING: Ecco S-Three golf shoes look cool, feel great
UNBOXING: Ecco S-Three golf shoes look cool, feel great

09/02/2020 at 12:19 pm
Golf News Net


You know a pair of Ecco golf shoes when you see them, and the new Ecco S-Three spikeless golf shoes don't buck that trend. Ryan Ballengee unboxes the shoes and previews them. With the classic leather upper, to the glueless bond to the outsole, it's very much Ecco. A new injection-molded outsole feature three zones with different firmness in for the different demand on your foot, with plenty of traction to go around.

