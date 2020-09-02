Golf on TV this week: How to watch the Euro Tour

The slate of golf on TV this week is relatively small, with the 2020 Estrella Damm Andalucia Masters on the European Tour.

The Korn Ferry Tour has the 2020 Lincoln Land Championship will not be televised.

Golf Channel airs all four of these events this week, with the TV times reflecting a crowded week on the golf calendar. You can also watch all of these events online, with online streams from Golf Channel through the NBC Sports app and on GolfChannel.com.

2020 English Championship TV schedule, times

All times are Eastern