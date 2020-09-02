2020 Tour Championship TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, NBC Sports

The 2020 Tour Championship marks the final leg of the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs, with the Tour playing the third event of the playoffs at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

The Tour Championship TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel and NBC airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The PGA Tour TV schedule predictable for a reason, and Golf Channel airs four days of live golf action from OEast Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

There will be four days of this tournament, with no cut after 36 holes. NBC airs the final two rounds on the tournament, with all four rounds at the Georgia host club.

A world-class field includes Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Patrick Reed, who all seek to win the PGA Tour's biggest prize.

Golf Channel has TV coverage of Friday's first round and Saturday's second round.

On the first two days of the tournament, the coverage window will be four hours from 1-6 p.m. Eastern. On Sunday and Monday, Golf Channel has early round coverage, but NBC picks up at 3 p.m. on Sunday and 1:30 p.m. Monday.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel app, as well on NBCSports.com. However, if you prefer to watch the 2020 Tour Championship on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2020 Tour Championship TV times and schedule.

2020 Tour Championship TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern