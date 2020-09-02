2020 Tour Championship streaming: How to watch online through PGA Tour Live, Golf Channel, NBC Sports apps

The 2020 Tour Championship features a field with some of the best golfers on the planet, including Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm, taking on East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga. With online streams from Golf Channel and NBC in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the action.

You can watch the 2020 Tour Championship online starting on Friday in the United States, as Golf Channel has its online stream for all four rounds of the tournament from East Lake.

There will be 30 players in the field, competing for an opportunity to win in the PGA Tour's playoffs and take home the Tour Championship.

The first two days of the event will air live on Golf Channel, with Golf Channel airing four hours of coverage each day. NBC Sports has afternoon coverage on Sunday and Monday.

Golf Channel (Friday, Saturday) and NBC broadcast coverage of the tournament is also available through GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel and NBC Sports apps for various mobile platforms.

PGA Tour Live is available for this event, which can be purchased through Amazon (Featured Groups through PGA Tour Live; Featured Holes is included with Amazon Prime) or NBC Sports Gold. ESPN+ subscribers get PGA Tour Live Featured Holes coverage.

2020 Tour Championship streaming schedule: How to watch online

Friday, Sept. 4

Golf Channel broadcast: 1-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 1-6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 5

Golf Channel broadcast: 1-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 1-6 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 6

Golf Channel broadcast: 1-3 p.m.

NBC broadcast: 3-7 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 3-7 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 7