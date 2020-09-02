The 2020 PGA Tour FedEx Cup bonus pool purse is set for $60 million, with the winner's share coming in at $15,000,000 -- the standard payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The winner gets $14 million of that in cash up front, with $1 million deferred into their retirement account, which is a pension managed by the PGA Tour (very well, we might add). The second-place finisher in the Tour Championship gets $5 million, paying down to $395,000 for 30th place.

The top 150 players in the final standings are paid part of the $60 million bonus pool, based on the points standings at the conclusion of the Tour Championship, played at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga.

2020 FedEx Cup bonus pool, purse, winner's share, prize money payout