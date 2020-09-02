The 2020 PGA Tour FedEx Cup bonus pool purse is set for $60 million, with the winner's share coming in at $15,000,000 -- the standard payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.
The winner gets $14 million of that in cash up front, with $1 million deferred into their retirement account, which is a pension managed by the PGA Tour (very well, we might add). The second-place finisher in the Tour Championship gets $5 million, paying down to $395,000 for 30th place.
The top 150 players in the final standings are paid part of the $60 million bonus pool, based on the points standings at the conclusion of the Tour Championship, played at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga.
2020 FedEx Cup bonus pool, purse, winner's share, prize money payout
- 1. $15,000,000
- 2. $5,000,000
- 3. $4,000,000
- 4. $3,000,000
- 5. $2,500,000
- 6. $1,900,000
- 7. $1,300,000
- 8. $1,100,000
- 9. $950,000
- 10. $830,000
- 11. $750,000
- 12. $705,000
- 13. $660,000
- 14. $620,000
- 15. $595,000
- 16. $570,000
- 17. $550,000
- 78. $535,000
- 19. $520,000
- 20. $505,000
- 21. $490,000
- 22. $478,000
- 23. $466,000
- 24. $456,000
- 25. $445,000
- 26. $435,000
- 27. $425,000
- 28. $415,000
- 29. $405,000
- 30. $395,000
- 31. Adam Long -- $200,000
- 32. Kevin Streelman -- $195,000
- 33. Byeong Hun An -- $190,000
- 34. Patrick Cantlay -- $186,000
- 35. Matthew Wolff -- $183,000
- 36. Matthew Fitzpatrick -- $181,000
- 37. Brian Harman -- $179,000
- 38. Joel Dahmen -- $177,000
- 39. Richy Werenski -- $175,000
- 40. Tyler Duncan -- $173,000
- 41. Adam Scott -- $171,000
- 42. Jason Kokrak -- $169,000
- 43. Gary Woodland -- $168,000
- 44. Mark Hubbard -- $167,000
- 45. Danny Lee -- $166,000
- 46. Bubba Watson -- $165,000
- 47. Brendan Steele -- $164,000
- 48. Nick Taylor -- $163,000
- 49. Paul Casey -- $162,000
- 50. Tom Hoge -- $161,000
- 51. Carlos Ortiz -- $160,000
- 52. Alex Noren -- $159,000
- 53. Corey Conners -- $158,000
- 54. Adam Hadwin -- $157,000
- 55. Harry Higgs -- $156,000
- 56. Russell Henley -- $155,000
- 57. Jason Day -- $154,000
- 58. Dylan Frittelli -- $153,000
- 59. Michael Thompson -- $152,000
- 60. Talor Gooch -- $151,000
- 61. Andrew Landry -- $150,000
- 62. Matt Kuchar -- $150,000
- 63. Tiger Woods -- $150,000
- 64. Jim Herman -- $150,000
- 65. Louis Oosthuizen -- $150,000
- 66. Robby Shelton -- $140,000
- 67. J.T. Poston -- $140,000
- 68. Maverick McNealy -- $140,000
- 69. Charles Howell III -- $140,000
- 70. Max Homa -- $140,000
- 71. Doc Redman -- $110,000
- 72. Sung Kang -- $110,000
- 73. Denny McCarthy -- $110,000
- 74. Troy Merritt -- $110,000
- 75. Phil Mickelson -- $110,000
- 76. Henrik Norlander -- $110,000
- 77. Charley Hoffman -- $110,000
- 78. Xinjun Zhang -- $110,000
- 79. Sepp Straka -- $110,000
- 80. Harold Varner III -- $110,000
- 81. Si Woo Kim -- $110,000
- 82. Cameron Tringale -- $110,000
- 83. Bud Cauley -- $110,000
- 84. Cameron Davis -- $110,000
- 85. Vaughn Taylor -- $110,000
- 86. Patrick Rodgers -- $105,000
- 87. Brian Stuard -- $105,000
- 88. Ian Poulter -- $105,000
- 89. Chez Reavie -- $105,000
- 90. Pat Perez -- $105,000
- 91. Justin Rose -- $105,000
- 92. Tommy Fleetwood -- $105,000
- 93. Emiliano Grillo -- $105,000
- 94. Rickie Fowler -- $105,000
- 95. Matt Jones -- $105,000
- 96. Nate Lashley -- $105,000
- 97. Kyoung-Hoon Lee -- $105,000
- 98. Scott Harrington -- $105,000
- 99. Keegan Bradley -- $105,000
- 100. Matthew NeSmith -- $105,000
- 101. Ryan Armour -- $101,000
- 102. Scott Piercy -- $101,000
- 103. Ryan Moore -- $101,000
- 104. Brooks Koepka -- $101,000
- 105. Zach Johnson -- $101,000
- 106. Brandt Snedeker -- $101,000
- 107. Jordan Spieth -- $101,000
- 108. Sam Ryder -- $101,000
- 109. Adam Schenk -- $101,000
- 110. Wyndham Clark -- $101,000
- 111. Sam Burns -- $101,000
- 112. Keith Mitchell -- $101,000
- 113. Zac Blair -- $101,000
- 114. Scott Brown -- $101,000
- 115. Brian Gay -- $101,000
- 116. Beau Hossler -- $101,000
- 117. Graeme McDowell -- $101,000
- 118. Lucas Glover -- $101,000
- 119. Luke List -- $101,000
- 120. Scott Stallings -- $101,000
- 121. Brice Garnett -- $101,000
- 122. Rory Sabbatini -- $101,000
- 123. Shane Lowry -- $101,000
- 124. Tom Lewis -- $101,000
- 125. Bo Hoag -- $101,000
- 126. Fabián Gómez -- $70,000
- 127. Russell Knox -- $70,000
- 128. Charl Schwartzel -- $70,000
- 129. Rafa Cabrera Bello -- $70,000
- 130. Bronson Burgoon -- $70,000
- 131. Chase Seiffert -- $70,000
- 132. Nick Watney -- $70,000
- 133. Kyle Stanley -- $70,000
- 134. Matt Wallace -- $70,000
- 135. Sergio Garcia -- $70,000
- 136. Chesson Hadley -- $70,000
- 137. Peter Malnati -- $70,000
- 138. Rob Oppenheim -- $70,000
- 139. Jhonattan Vegas -- $70,000
- 140. Hank Lebioda -- $70,000
- 141. Joseph Bramlett -- $70,000
- 142. Josh Teater -- $70,000
- 143. Cameron Percy -- $70,000
- 144. Stewart Cink -- $70,000
- 145. Robert Streb -- $70,000
- 146. Danny Willett -- $70,000
- 147. Andrew Putnam -- $70,000
- 148. J.B. Holmes -- $70,000
- 149. Tim Wilkinson -- $70,000
- 150. Aaron Wise -- $70,000