2020-2021 PGA Tour schedule includes 50 tournaments, clears space for rescheduled Tokyo Olympics

The 2020-2021 PGA Tour schedule was released Sept. 2, with a 50-event docket beginning now in September with the shift of the conclusion to the FedEx Cup playoffs coming in August.
The new PGA Tour schedule represents a net increase of one event over the previous season's original schedule, but there are not new tournaments.
The fall Asian swing has been changed significantly, with the WGC HSBC Champions cancelled for 2020, the CJ Cup moving to Shadow Creek in Las Vegas, and the Zozo Championship moving to Sherwood Country Club just outside of Los Angeles.
The Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship is played twice in this season, with it being the third event on the schedule as a full event. The Bermuda Championship, which was to be an opposite-field event against the WGC HSBC Champions will now become a full event for this season.
There will be 12 events in the fall portion of the schedule, including a rescheduled US Open and Masters Tournament.
The 2021 portion of the schedule was slightly changed to accommodate the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in August. The playoffs effectively move a week, leading to a Labor Day finish again in 2021.
2020-2021 PGA Tour schedule
- Sept. 10-13 -- Safeway Open, Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course), Napa, Calif.
- Sept. 17-20 -- U.S. Open Championship, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y.
- Sept. 24-27 -- Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Oct. 1-4 -- Sanderson Farms Championship, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.
- Oct. 8-11 -- Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nev.
- Oct. 15-18 -- The CJ Cup, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas, Nev.
- Oct. 22-25 -- Zozo Championship, Sherwood Country Club , Thousand Oaks, Calif.
- Oct. 29 - Nov. 1 -- Bermuda Championship, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
- Nov. 5-8 -- Houston Open, Memorial Park Golf Course , Houston, Texas
- Nov. 12-15 -- Masters Tournament, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.
- Nov. 19-22 -- The RSM Classic, Sea Island Resort, St. Simons Island, Ga.
- Dec. 2-6 -- Mayakoba Golf Classic, El Camaleón Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
- Jan. 7-10 -- Sentry Tournament of Champions, Kapalua Resort (Plantation Course), Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii
- Jan. 14-17 -- Sony Open in Hawaii, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, Hawaii
- Jan. 21-24 -- The American Express, PGA WEST Stadium Course, La Quinta, Calif.
- Jan. 28-31 -- Farmers Insurance Open, Torrey Pines Golf Course, San Diego, Calif.
- Feb. 4-7 -- Waste Management Phoenix Open, TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course), Scottsdale, Ariz.
- Feb. 11-14 -- AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, *Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
- Feb. 18-21 -- The Genesis Invitational, The Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, Calif.
- Feb. 25-28 -- WGC-Mexico Championship , Club de Golf Chapultepec, Mexico City, Mexico
- Feb. 25-28 -- Puerto Rico Open, Grand Reserve Country Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
- Mar. 4-7 -- Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Fla.
- Mar. 11-14 -- The Players Championship, TPC Sawgrass (The Players Stadium Course), Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
- Mar. 18-21 -- The Honda Classic, PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion Course), Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
- Mar. 25-28 -- WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas
- Mar. 25-28 -- Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Apr. 1-4 -- Valero Texas Open , TPC San Antonio (AT&T Oaks Course), San Antonio, Texas
- Apr. 8-11 -- Masters Tournament, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.
- Apr. 15-18 -- RBC Heritage, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
- Apr. 22-25 -- Zurich Classic of New Orleans, TPC Louisiana, New Orleans, La.
- Apr. 29 - May 2 -- Valspar Championship, Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course), Palm Harbor, Fla.
- May 6-9 -- Wells Fargo Championship, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.
- May 13-16 -- AT&T Byron Nelson, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
- May 20-23 -- PGA Championship, Kiawah Island Golf Resort (Ocean Course), Kiawah Island, S.C.
- May 27-30 -- Charles Schwab Challenge, Colonial Country Club , Fort Worth, Texas
- June 3-6 -- the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
- June 10-13 -- RBC Canadian Open , St. George's Golf and Country Club, Etobicoke, Ontario, Canada
- June 17-20 -- U.S. Open Championship, Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course), San Diego, Calif.
- June 24-27 -- Travelers Championship, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
- July 1-4 -- Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Mich.
- July 8-11 -- John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
- July 15-18 -- The Open Championship, Royal St. George's Golf Club, Sandwich, Kent, England
- July 15-18 -- Barbasol Championship, Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Trace), Nicholasville, Ky.
- July 22-25 -- 3M Open, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
- July 29 - Aug. 1 -- Men’s Olympic Golf Tournament, Kasumigaseki Country Club, Saitama, Kantō, Japan
- Aug. 5-8 -- WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
- Aug. 5-8 -- Barracuda Championship, Old Greenwood Golf Course, Truckee, Calif.
- Aug. 12-15 -- Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
- Aug. 19-22 -- The Northern Trust, Liberty National Golf Club, Jersey City, N.J.
- Aug. 26-29 -- BMW Championship, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Md.
- Sept. 2-5 -- Tour Championship , East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Ga.