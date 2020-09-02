2020-2021 PGA Tour schedule includes 50 tournaments, clears space for rescheduled Tokyo Olympics

The 2020-2021 PGA Tour schedule was released Sept. 2, with a 50-event docket beginning now in September with the shift of the conclusion to the FedEx Cup playoffs coming in August.

The new PGA Tour schedule represents a net increase of one event over the previous season's original schedule, but there are not new tournaments.

The fall Asian swing has been changed significantly, with the WGC HSBC Champions cancelled for 2020, the CJ Cup moving to Shadow Creek in Las Vegas, and the Zozo Championship moving to Sherwood Country Club just outside of Los Angeles.

The Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship is played twice in this season, with it being the third event on the schedule as a full event. The Bermuda Championship, which was to be an opposite-field event against the WGC HSBC Champions will now become a full event for this season.

There will be 12 events in the fall portion of the schedule, including a rescheduled US Open and Masters Tournament.

The 2021 portion of the schedule was slightly changed to accommodate the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in August. The playoffs effectively move a week, leading to a Labor Day finish again in 2021.

2020-2021 PGA Tour schedule