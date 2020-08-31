2020 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Austin Ernst, who won her second-career LPGA title with an impressive victory at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Ark.
Ernst won the 54-hole event by two shots over Anna Nordqvist, posting 20-under 193 after a closing 63 led her on a surger to the title.
Angela Stanford and Nelly Korda finished in a tie for third place at 16-under total, while Sei Young Kim and Jenny Shin finished tied for fifth position.
Ernst won the $345,000 winner's share of the $2,300,000 purse.
Walmart NW Arkansas Championship recap notes
Ernst picks up the win in the fifth LPGA Tour event back since more than four months off from competition. This event was originally scheduled for the season.
This week the cut was made at 2-under 140 or better, with 81 players getting through to the final round.
The LPGA Tour continues in two weeks with the second major of the year, the ANA Inspiration, in California.
2020 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Austin Ernst
|-20
|65
|65
|63
|193
|$345,000
|2
|Anna Nordqvist
|-18
|64
|62
|69
|195
|$201,031
|T3
|Angela Stanford
|-16
|66
|66
|65
|197
|$129,324
|T3
|Nelly Korda
|-16
|67
|63
|67
|197
|$129,324
|T5
|Jenny Shin
|-15
|67
|63
|68
|198
|$82,548
|T5
|Sei Young Kim
|-15
|65
|64
|69
|198
|$82,548
|T7
|Inbee Park
|-14
|67
|67
|65
|199
|$58,334
|T7
|Katherine Kirk
|-14
|65
|68
|66
|199
|$58,334
|T9
|Linnea Strom
|-13
|67
|68
|65
|200
|$46,777
|T9
|Kristy McPherson
|-13
|68
|66
|66
|200
|$46,777
|T11
|Carlota Ciganda
|-12
|68
|68
|65
|201
|$37,448
|T11
|Pernilla Lindberg
|-12
|69
|66
|66
|201
|$37,448
|T11
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|-12
|67
|67
|67
|201
|$37,448
|T11
|Mi Hyang Lee
|-12
|67
|67
|67
|201
|$37,448
|T15
|Morgan Pressel
|-11
|70
|67
|65
|202
|$28,249
|T15
|Yealimi Noh
|-11
|68
|69
|65
|202
|$28,249
|T15
|Charlotte Thomas
|-11
|68
|67
|67
|202
|$28,249
|T15
|Maria Fassi
|-11
|67
|67
|68
|202
|$28,249
|T15
|Caroline Hedwall
|-11
|69
|64
|69
|202
|$28,249
|T15
|Esther Lee
|-11
|64
|69
|69
|202
|$28,249
|T21
|Pajaree Anannarukarn
|-10
|68
|71
|64
|203
|$21,887
|T21
|Emma Talley
|-10
|70
|68
|65
|203
|$21,887
|T21
|Lindsey Weaver
|-10
|70
|67
|66
|203
|$21,887
|T21
|Patty Tavatanakit
|-10
|69
|68
|66
|203
|$21,887
|T21
|Caroline Masson
|-10
|68
|69
|66
|203
|$21,887
|T21
|In Gee Chun
|-10
|67
|70
|66
|203
|$21,887
|T21
|Annie Park
|-10
|69
|67
|67
|203
|$21,887
|T28
|Minjee Lee
|-9
|69
|70
|65
|204
|$14,833
|T28
|Lydia Ko
|-9
|71
|67
|66
|204
|$14,833
|T28
|Cheyenne Knight
|-9
|70
|68
|66
|204
|$14,833
|T28
|Matilda Castren
|-9
|70
|68
|66
|204
|$14,833
|T28
|Haeji Kang
|-9
|70
|68
|66
|204
|$14,833
|T28
|Robynn Ree
|-9
|70
|67
|67
|204
|$14,833
|T28
|Nasa Hataoka
|-9
|68
|69
|67
|204
|$14,833
|T28
|Maria Fernanda Torres
|-9
|65
|72
|67
|204
|$14,833
|T28
|Azahara Munoz
|-9
|71
|65
|68
|204
|$14,833
|T28
|Chella Choi
|-9
|70
|65
|69
|204
|$14,833
|T28
|Jasmine Suwannapura
|-9
|68
|67
|69
|204
|$14,833
|T28
|Stacy Lewis
|-9
|66
|68
|70
|204
|$14,833
|T28
|Jackie Stoelting
|-9
|64
|70
|70
|204
|$14,833
|T41
|Nicole Broch Larsen
|-8
|70
|70
|65
|205
|$9,780
|T41
|Alexa Pano (a)
|-8
|72
|67
|66
|205
|$0
|T41
|Jeong Eun Lee
|-8
|69
|70
|66
|205
|$9,780
|T41
|Ally McDonald
|-8
|68
|71
|66
|205
|$9,780
|T41
|Caroline Inglis
|-8
|71
|67
|67
|205
|$9,780
|T41
|Brittany Lang
|-8
|70
|68
|67
|205
|$9,780
|T41
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|-8
|67
|70
|68
|205
|$9,780
|T41
|Ruixin Liu
|-8
|68
|65
|72
|205
|$9,780
|T49
|Christina Kim
|-7
|71
|69
|66
|206
|$7,301
|T49
|Georgia Hall
|-7
|71
|69
|66
|206
|$7,301
|T49
|Brooke Matthews (a)
|-7
|70
|69
|67
|206
|$0
|T49
|Kelly Tan
|-7
|70
|68
|68
|206
|$7,301
|T49
|Brooke M. Henderson
|-7
|71
|66
|69
|206
|$7,301
|T49
|Jennifer Chang
|-7
|70
|67
|69
|206
|$7,301
|T49
|Aditi Ashok
|-7
|69
|68
|69
|206
|$7,301
|T49
|Cydney Clanton
|-7
|69
|68
|69
|206
|$7,301
|T49
|Gemma Dryburgh
|-7
|69
|67
|70
|206
|$7,301
|T49
|Danielle Kang
|-7
|69
|66
|71
|206
|$7,301
|T59
|Brittany Lincicome
|-6
|70
|70
|67
|207
|$5,746
|T59
|Lindy Duncan
|-6
|69
|71
|67
|207
|$5,746
|T59
|Angel Yin
|-6
|70
|69
|68
|207
|$5,746
|T59
|Gaby Lopez
|-6
|68
|71
|68
|207
|$5,746
|T59
|Stephanie Meadow
|-6
|65
|72
|70
|207
|$5,746
|T64
|Jaye Marie Green
|-5
|73
|67
|68
|208
|$5,228
|T64
|Lizette Salas
|-5
|66
|72
|70
|208
|$5,228
|T66
|Yui Kawamoto
|-4
|72
|68
|69
|209
|$4,843
|T66
|Min Seo Kwak
|-4
|71
|69
|69
|209
|$4,843
|T66
|Cristie Kerr
|-4
|71
|68
|70
|209
|$4,843
|T66
|Sarah Schmelzel
|-4
|69
|70
|70
|209
|$4,843
|T66
|Jing Yan
|-4
|66
|72
|71
|209
|$4,843
|T71
|Haru Nomura
|-3
|70
|70
|70
|210
|$4,329
|T71
|Sarah Kemp
|-3
|69
|71
|70
|210
|$4,329
|T71
|Esther Henseleit
|-3
|69
|70
|71
|210
|$4,329
|T71
|Bianca Pagdanganan
|-3
|70
|68
|72
|210
|$4,329
|T71
|Bronte Law
|-3
|70
|68
|72
|210
|$4,329
|T71
|Mina Harigae
|-3
|65
|73
|72
|210
|$4,329
|77
|Leona Maguire
|-1
|71
|69
|72
|212
|$4,132
|T78
|Gerina Piller
|E
|71
|69
|73
|213
|$4,054
|T78
|Dana Finkelstein
|E
|66
|73
|74
|213
|$4,054
|T80
|Isi Gabsa
|1
|67
|72
|75
|214
|$3,951
|T80
|Ashleigh Buhai
|1
|68
|70
|76
|214
|$3,951