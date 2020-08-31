2020 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
08/31/2020 at 9:12 am
The 2020 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Austin Ernst, who won her second-career LPGA title with an impressive victory at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Ark.

Ernst won the 54-hole event by two shots over Anna Nordqvist, posting 20-under 193 after a closing 63 led her on a surger to the title.

Angela Stanford and Nelly Korda finished in a tie for third place at 16-under total, while Sei Young Kim and Jenny Shin finished tied for fifth position.

Ernst won the $345,000 winner's share of the $2,300,000 purse.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship recap notes

Ernst picks up the win in the fifth LPGA Tour event back since more than four months off from competition. This event was originally scheduled for the season.

This week the cut was made at 2-under 140 or better, with 81 players getting through to the final round.

The LPGA Tour continues in two weeks with the second major of the year, the ANA Inspiration, in California.

2020 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Austin Ernst -20 65 65 63 193 $345,000
2 Anna Nordqvist -18 64 62 69 195 $201,031
T3 Angela Stanford -16 66 66 65 197 $129,324
T3 Nelly Korda -16 67 63 67 197 $129,324
T5 Jenny Shin -15 67 63 68 198 $82,548
T5 Sei Young Kim -15 65 64 69 198 $82,548
T7 Inbee Park -14 67 67 65 199 $58,334
T7 Katherine Kirk -14 65 68 66 199 $58,334
T9 Linnea Strom -13 67 68 65 200 $46,777
T9 Kristy McPherson -13 68 66 66 200 $46,777
T11 Carlota Ciganda -12 68 68 65 201 $37,448
T11 Pernilla Lindberg -12 69 66 66 201 $37,448
T11 Jodi Ewart Shadoff -12 67 67 67 201 $37,448
T11 Mi Hyang Lee -12 67 67 67 201 $37,448
T15 Morgan Pressel -11 70 67 65 202 $28,249
T15 Yealimi Noh -11 68 69 65 202 $28,249
T15 Charlotte Thomas -11 68 67 67 202 $28,249
T15 Maria Fassi -11 67 67 68 202 $28,249
T15 Caroline Hedwall -11 69 64 69 202 $28,249
T15 Esther Lee -11 64 69 69 202 $28,249
T21 Pajaree Anannarukarn -10 68 71 64 203 $21,887
T21 Emma Talley -10 70 68 65 203 $21,887
T21 Lindsey Weaver -10 70 67 66 203 $21,887
T21 Patty Tavatanakit -10 69 68 66 203 $21,887
T21 Caroline Masson -10 68 69 66 203 $21,887
T21 In Gee Chun -10 67 70 66 203 $21,887
T21 Annie Park -10 69 67 67 203 $21,887
T28 Minjee Lee -9 69 70 65 204 $14,833
T28 Lydia Ko -9 71 67 66 204 $14,833
T28 Cheyenne Knight -9 70 68 66 204 $14,833
T28 Matilda Castren -9 70 68 66 204 $14,833
T28 Haeji Kang -9 70 68 66 204 $14,833
T28 Robynn Ree -9 70 67 67 204 $14,833
T28 Nasa Hataoka -9 68 69 67 204 $14,833
T28 Maria Fernanda Torres -9 65 72 67 204 $14,833
T28 Azahara Munoz -9 71 65 68 204 $14,833
T28 Chella Choi -9 70 65 69 204 $14,833
T28 Jasmine Suwannapura -9 68 67 69 204 $14,833
T28 Stacy Lewis -9 66 68 70 204 $14,833
T28 Jackie Stoelting -9 64 70 70 204 $14,833
T41 Nicole Broch Larsen -8 70 70 65 205 $9,780
T41 Alexa Pano (a) -8 72 67 66 205 $0
T41 Jeong Eun Lee -8 69 70 66 205 $9,780
T41 Ally McDonald -8 68 71 66 205 $9,780
T41 Caroline Inglis -8 71 67 67 205 $9,780
T41 Brittany Lang -8 70 68 67 205 $9,780
T41 Moriya Jutanugarn -8 67 70 68 205 $9,780
T41 Ruixin Liu -8 68 65 72 205 $9,780
T49 Christina Kim -7 71 69 66 206 $7,301
T49 Georgia Hall -7 71 69 66 206 $7,301
T49 Brooke Matthews (a) -7 70 69 67 206 $0
T49 Kelly Tan -7 70 68 68 206 $7,301
T49 Brooke M. Henderson -7 71 66 69 206 $7,301
T49 Jennifer Chang -7 70 67 69 206 $7,301
T49 Aditi Ashok -7 69 68 69 206 $7,301
T49 Cydney Clanton -7 69 68 69 206 $7,301
T49 Gemma Dryburgh -7 69 67 70 206 $7,301
T49 Danielle Kang -7 69 66 71 206 $7,301
T59 Brittany Lincicome -6 70 70 67 207 $5,746
T59 Lindy Duncan -6 69 71 67 207 $5,746
T59 Angel Yin -6 70 69 68 207 $5,746
T59 Gaby Lopez -6 68 71 68 207 $5,746
T59 Stephanie Meadow -6 65 72 70 207 $5,746
T64 Jaye Marie Green -5 73 67 68 208 $5,228
T64 Lizette Salas -5 66 72 70 208 $5,228
T66 Yui Kawamoto -4 72 68 69 209 $4,843
T66 Min Seo Kwak -4 71 69 69 209 $4,843
T66 Cristie Kerr -4 71 68 70 209 $4,843
T66 Sarah Schmelzel -4 69 70 70 209 $4,843
T66 Jing Yan -4 66 72 71 209 $4,843
T71 Haru Nomura -3 70 70 70 210 $4,329
T71 Sarah Kemp -3 69 71 70 210 $4,329
T71 Esther Henseleit -3 69 70 71 210 $4,329
T71 Bianca Pagdanganan -3 70 68 72 210 $4,329
T71 Bronte Law -3 70 68 72 210 $4,329
T71 Mina Harigae -3 65 73 72 210 $4,329
77 Leona Maguire -1 71 69 72 212 $4,132
T78 Gerina Piller E 71 69 73 213 $4,054
T78 Dana Finkelstein E 66 73 74 213 $4,054
T80 Isi Gabsa 1 67 72 75 214 $3,951
T80 Ashleigh Buhai 1 68 70 76 214 $3,951

