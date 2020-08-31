2020 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Austin Ernst, who won her second-career LPGA title with an impressive victory at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Ark.

Ernst won the 54-hole event by two shots over Anna Nordqvist, posting 20-under 193 after a closing 63 led her on a surger to the title.

Angela Stanford and Nelly Korda finished in a tie for third place at 16-under total, while Sei Young Kim and Jenny Shin finished tied for fifth position.

Ernst won the $345,000 winner's share of the $2,300,000 purse.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship recap notes

Ernst picks up the win in the fifth LPGA Tour event back since more than four months off from competition. This event was originally scheduled for the season.

This week the cut was made at 2-under 140 or better, with 81 players getting through to the final round.

The LPGA Tour continues in two weeks with the second major of the year, the ANA Inspiration, in California.

2020 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details