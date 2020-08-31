2020 Korn Ferry Tour Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Korn Ferry Tour Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Brandon Wu, who picked up a big win at Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Ind.

Wu shot a final-round 65 to beat Greyson Sigg by a shot on 18-under 270. Victoria National played decidedly easier in softer, less severe conditions compared to other KFT events played there.

Vince India, Seth Reeves and Dan McCarthy all finished on 16-under 272 in a tie for third place.

Wu won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

Wu earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 550 Korn Ferry Tour points, which will help him in his quest to earn a PGA Tour card at the end of the combined 2020-2021 season.

This week the cut was made at 1-under 143, with 67 players getting through to the weekend.

The Korn Ferry Tour continues next week with the Lincoln Land Championship in Springfield, Ill.

2020 Korn Ferry Tour Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

