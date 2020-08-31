2020 Korn Ferry Tour Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
08/31/2020 at 8:55 am
The 2020 Korn Ferry Tour Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Brandon Wu, who picked up a big win at Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Ind.

Wu shot a final-round 65 to beat Greyson Sigg by a shot on 18-under 270. Victoria National played decidedly easier in softer, less severe conditions compared to other KFT events played there.

Vince India, Seth Reeves and Dan McCarthy all finished on 16-under 272 in a tie for third place.

Wu won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

Wu earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 550 Korn Ferry Tour points, which will help him in his quest to earn a PGA Tour card at the end of the combined 2020-2021 season.

This week the cut was made at 1-under 143, with 67 players getting through to the weekend.

The Korn Ferry Tour continues next week with the Lincoln Land Championship in Springfield, Ill.

2020 Korn Ferry Tour Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Brandon Wu -18 67 69 69 65 270 $180,000
2 Greyson Sigg -17 65 69 66 71 271 $90,000
T3 Vince India -16 70 64 70 68 272 $47,667
T3 Seth Reeves -16 65 69 68 70 272 $47,667
T3 Daniel McCarthy -16 69 67 65 71 272 $47,667
T6 David Lipsky -15 69 70 64 70 273 $32,000
T6 Max Greyserman -15 70 67 67 69 273 $32,000
T6 Dawie van der Walt -15 64 71 67 71 273 $32,000
T9 Zecheng Dou -14 71 71 67 65 274 $26,500
T9 Taylor Pendrith -14 68 71 69 66 274 $26,500
11 Brandon Harkins -13 66 70 69 70 275 $23,650
T12 Braden Thornberry -12 69 73 67 67 276 $20,500
T12 John VanDerLaan -12 68 71 68 69 276 $20,500
T12 Ollie Schniederjans -12 71 68 66 71 276 $20,500
T15 Justin Lower -11 67 71 70 69 277 $16,500
T15 Wes Roach -11 64 73 71 69 277 $16,500
T15 Curtis Thompson -11 70 72 65 70 277 $16,500
T15 Augusto Nunez -11 67 69 70 71 277 $16,500
T19 Andy Pope -10 68 71 70 69 278 $12,210
T19 Will Zalatoris -10 68 68 72 70 278 $12,210
T19 Tommy Gainey -10 68 69 71 70 278 $12,210
T19 Adam Svensson -10 70 68 68 72 278 $12,210
T19 Brad Hopfinger -10 69 70 67 72 278 $12,210
T24 Davis Riley -9 73 69 69 68 279 $8,616
T24 Nicholas Lindheim -9 66 69 73 71 279 $8,616
T24 Nick Hardy -9 71 70 68 70 279 $8,616
T24 Erik Barnes -9 74 69 68 68 279 $8,616
T24 Ben Martin -9 70 72 72 65 279 $8,616
T29 Scott Gutschewski -8 73 68 69 70 280 $6,679
T29 David Skinns -8 68 72 70 70 280 $6,679
T29 John Chin -8 70 72 68 70 280 $6,679
T29 Tyson Alexander -8 71 69 72 68 280 $6,679
T29 Taylor Moore -8 66 69 72 73 280 $6,679
T29 Lee Hodges -8 71 67 68 74 280 $6,679
T29 Gregory Yates -8 70 72 64 74 280 $6,679
T36 Carl Yuan -7 71 70 69 71 281 $5,400
T36 Camilo Villegas -7 68 72 68 73 281 $5,400
T36 Tom Whitney -7 71 71 70 69 281 $5,400
T36 Kyle Jones -7 69 71 67 74 281 $5,400
T36 Billy Kennerly -7 72 71 69 69 281 $5,400
T36 Mito Pereira -7 70 72 71 68 281 $5,400
T42 Sang-Moon Bae -6 68 69 72 73 282 $4,638
T42 Joey Garber -6 72 69 68 73 282 $4,638
T42 Jose de Jesus Rodriguez -6 72 70 69 71 282 $4,638
T42 Nicolas Echavarria -6 71 72 69 70 282 $4,638
T42 J.T. Griffin -6 68 74 70 70 282 $4,638
T42 Harrison Endycott -6 70 73 69 70 282 $4,638
T42 Austen Truslow -6 71 70 74 67 282 $4,638
T42 Daniel Sutton -6 71 72 73 66 282 $4,638
T50 Mark Baldwin -5 69 69 72 73 283 $4,228
T50 Whee Kim -5 72 69 70 72 283 $4,228
T50 Brandon Crick -5 72 67 70 74 283 $4,228
T50 Kyle Reifers -5 70 67 74 72 283 $4,228
T50 Chad Ramey -5 72 68 72 71 283 $4,228
T50 Mike Miller -5 69 71 72 71 283 $4,228
T50 George Cunningham -5 69 73 73 68 283 $4,228
T50 Chip McDaniel -5 72 71 73 67 283 $4,228
T50 Jonathan Randolph -5 74 67 76 66 283 $4,228
T59 Justin Hueber -4 70 73 67 74 284 $4,090
T59 Stuart Macdonald -4 71 67 73 73 284 $4,090
T59 Alex Chiarella -4 72 66 73 73 284 $4,090
T59 David Kocher -4 69 72 73 70 284 $4,090
63 Grant Hirschman -2 75 65 71 75 286 $4,040
T64 Chris Kirk -1 67 68 75 77 287 $4,000
T64 Stephan Jaeger -1 71 72 72 72 287 $4,000
T64 Ryan McCormick -1 75 68 75 69 287 $4,000
67 Eric Cole 1 69 73 74 73 289 $3,960

