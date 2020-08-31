2020 ISPS Handa UK Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 ISPS Handa UK Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Rasmus Højgaard, who won his second European Tour event at 19 years old, prevailing at The Belfry in England.

The Dane defeated Justin Walters of South Africa on the second playoff hole of sudden death, making a par to Walters' bogey to claim another title. Both players finished regulation on 14-under 274.

Martin Kaymer and Benjamin Hebert finished tied for third, both a shot out of the playoff.

Højgaard won the €156,825 winner's share of the €1,000,000 purse.

ISPS Handa UK Championship recap notes

Højgaard earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the last of five tournaments in the UK Swing wasn't particularly strong, but it will help his ranking.

This week the cut was made at 1-over 145, with 66 players getting through to the weekend.

The European Tour moves to Spain for a new swing on the Iberian peninsula, with the Andalucia Masters at Valderrama.

2020 ISPS Handa UK Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details