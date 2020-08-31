2020 ISPS Handa UK Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 ISPS Handa UK Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Rasmus Højgaard, who won his second European Tour event at 19 years old, prevailing at The Belfry in England.
The Dane defeated Justin Walters of South Africa on the second playoff hole of sudden death, making a par to Walters' bogey to claim another title. Both players finished regulation on 14-under 274.
Martin Kaymer and Benjamin Hebert finished tied for third, both a shot out of the playoff.
Højgaard won the €156,825 winner's share of the €1,000,000 purse.
ISPS Handa UK Championship recap notes
Højgaard earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the last of five tournaments in the UK Swing wasn't particularly strong, but it will help his ranking.
This week the cut was made at 1-over 145, with 66 players getting through to the weekend.
The European Tour moves to Spain for a new swing on the Iberian peninsula, with the Andalucia Masters at Valderrama.
2020 ISPS Handa UK Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Rasmus Højgaard
|-14
|73
|69
|67
|65
|274
|€156,825
|2
|Justin Walters
|-14
|64
|71
|69
|70
|274
|€101,475
|T3
|Benjamin Hebert
|-13
|67
|69
|70
|69
|275
|€52,121.25
|T3
|Martin Kaymer
|-13
|68
|72
|66
|69
|275
|€52,121.25
|T5
|Craig Howie
|-12
|68
|72
|71
|65
|276
|€35,700.75
|T5
|Bernd Wiesberger
|-12
|67
|71
|73
|65
|276
|€35,700.75
|T7
|Marcus Armitage
|-11
|70
|68
|71
|68
|277
|€25,368.75
|T7
|Jorge Campillo
|-11
|69
|73
|67
|68
|277
|€25,368.75
|T9
|Calum Hill
|-10
|68
|72
|72
|66
|278
|€19,557
|T9
|Andy Sullivan
|-10
|70
|72
|69
|67
|278
|€19,557
|T11
|Min Woo Lee
|-9
|71
|71
|68
|69
|279
|€16,420.50
|T11
|Darius Van Driel
|-9
|72
|70
|71
|66
|279
|€16,420.50
|T13
|Laurie Canter
|-8
|71
|73
|65
|71
|280
|€14,483.25
|T13
|Marcus Kinhult
|-8
|68
|74
|68
|70
|280
|€14,483.25
|T15
|Ben Evans
|-7
|71
|72
|70
|68
|281
|€13,284
|T15
|Aaron Rai
|-7
|71
|72
|72
|66
|281
|€13,284
|T17
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|-6
|70
|73
|71
|68
|282
|€12,177
|T17
|Lee Westwood
|-6
|70
|71
|72
|69
|282
|€12,177
|T19
|Richard Bland
|-5
|70
|70
|74
|69
|283
|€10,608.75
|T19
|Aaron Cockerill
|-5
|72
|69
|74
|68
|283
|€10,608.75
|T19
|Bryce Easton
|-5
|72
|68
|70
|73
|283
|€10,608.75
|T19
|Matthew Jordan
|-5
|69
|69
|75
|70
|283
|€10,608.75
|T19
|Matt Wallace
|-5
|70
|73
|72
|68
|283
|€10,608.75
|T19
|Paul Waring
|-5
|70
|67
|76
|70
|283
|€10,608.75
|T25
|John Catlin
|-4
|72
|72
|72
|68
|284
|€9,317.25
|T25
|Joachim B. Hansen
|-4
|71
|71
|69
|73
|284
|€9,317.25
|T25
|Wade Ormsby
|-4
|68
|74
|73
|69
|284
|€9,317.25
|T28
|Dave Coupland
|-3
|73
|71
|70
|71
|285
|€8,487
|T28
|Ryan Fox
|-3
|71
|67
|73
|74
|285
|€8,487
|T28
|Jack Senior
|-3
|70
|75
|71
|69
|285
|€8,487
|T31
|Thomas Bjørn
|-2
|72
|69
|73
|72
|286
|€6,999.47
|T31
|Dean Burmester
|-2
|70
|70
|76
|70
|286
|€6,999.47
|T31
|Haotong Li
|-2
|74
|71
|69
|72
|286
|€6,999.47
|T31
|Jake Mcleod
|-2
|71
|71
|79
|65
|286
|€6,999.47
|T31
|Richie Ramsay
|-2
|75
|70
|70
|71
|286
|€6,999.47
|T31
|Martin Simonsen
|-2
|74
|70
|68
|74
|286
|€6,999.47
|T31
|Graeme Storm
|-2
|72
|69
|71
|74
|286
|€6,999.47
|T31
|Scott Vincent
|-2
|67
|72
|74
|73
|286
|€6,999.47
|T39
|Jonathan Caldwell
|-1
|71
|74
|70
|72
|287
|€5,442.75
|T39
|Ross Fisher
|-1
|68
|73
|77
|69
|287
|€5,442.75
|T39
|Søren Kjeldsen
|-1
|70
|75
|70
|72
|287
|€5,442.75
|T39
|James Morrison
|-1
|75
|70
|72
|70
|287
|€5,442.75
|T39
|Julian Suri
|-1
|68
|71
|77
|71
|287
|€5,442.75
|T39
|Steven Tiley
|-1
|74
|71
|70
|72
|287
|€5,442.75
|T39
|Marc Warren
|-1
|69
|73
|75
|70
|287
|€5,442.75
|46
|Matthias Schwab
|PAR
|71
|72
|77
|68
|288
|€4,704.75
|T47
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|1
|75
|69
|74
|71
|289
|€4,243.50
|T47
|Garrick Higgo
|1
|70
|71
|75
|73
|289
|€4,243.50
|T47
|Masahiro Kawamura
|1
|70
|75
|75
|69
|289
|€4,243.50
|T47
|Jeff Winther
|1
|69
|73
|76
|71
|289
|€4,243.50
|T51
|Stephen Gallacher
|2
|69
|76
|68
|77
|290
|€3,505.50
|T51
|Tom Gandy
|2
|73
|68
|74
|75
|290
|€3,505.50
|T51
|David Horsey
|2
|71
|72
|75
|72
|290
|€3,505.50
|T51
|Wilco Nienaber
|2
|69
|72
|76
|73
|290
|€3,505.50
|T55
|David Dixon
|3
|68
|76
|76
|71
|291
|€3,044.25
|T55
|Rhys Enoch
|3
|68
|75
|77
|71
|291
|€3,044.25
|T55
|Ross Mcgowan
|3
|74
|68
|75
|74
|291
|€3,044.25
|T58
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|4
|73
|72
|71
|76
|292
|€2,721.38
|T58
|Damien Perrier
|4
|73
|71
|76
|72
|292
|€2,721.38
|T58
|Joel Sjöholm
|4
|67
|76
|76
|73
|292
|€2,721.38
|T58
|Lee Slattery
|4
|70
|75
|81
|66
|292
|€2,721.38
|62
|Raphaël Jacquelin
|5
|74
|71
|73
|75
|293
|€2,490.75
|63
|Liam Johnston
|7
|72
|73
|76
|74
|295
|€2,398.50
|64
|Matthieu Pavon
|8
|72
|72
|79
|73
|296
|€2,306.25
|T65
|Zander Lombard
|9
|75
|69
|81
|-
|225
|€1,250
|T65
|Eddie Pepperell
|1
|74
|70
|73
|-
|217
|€1,250