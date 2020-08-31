2020 ISPS Handa UK Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
2020 ISPS Handa UK Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

08/31/2020 at 9:04 am
Golf News Net


The 2020 ISPS Handa UK Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Rasmus Højgaard, who won his second European Tour event at 19 years old, prevailing at The Belfry in England.

The Dane defeated Justin Walters of South Africa on the second playoff hole of sudden death, making a par to Walters' bogey to claim another title. Both players finished regulation on 14-under 274.

Martin Kaymer and Benjamin Hebert finished tied for third, both a shot out of the playoff.

Højgaard won the €156,825 winner's share of the €1,000,000 purse.

ISPS Handa UK Championship recap notes

Højgaard earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the last of five tournaments in the UK Swing wasn't particularly strong, but it will help his ranking.

This week the cut was made at 1-over 145, with 66 players getting through to the weekend.

The European Tour moves to Spain for a new swing on the Iberian peninsula, with the Andalucia Masters at Valderrama.

2020 ISPS Handa UK Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Rasmus Højgaard -14 73 69 67 65 274 €156,825
2 Justin Walters -14 64 71 69 70 274 €101,475
T3 Benjamin Hebert -13 67 69 70 69 275 €52,121.25
T3 Martin Kaymer -13 68 72 66 69 275 €52,121.25
T5 Craig Howie -12 68 72 71 65 276 €35,700.75
T5 Bernd Wiesberger -12 67 71 73 65 276 €35,700.75
T7 Marcus Armitage -11 70 68 71 68 277 €25,368.75
T7 Jorge Campillo -11 69 73 67 68 277 €25,368.75
T9 Calum Hill -10 68 72 72 66 278 €19,557
T9 Andy Sullivan -10 70 72 69 67 278 €19,557
T11 Min Woo Lee -9 71 71 68 69 279 €16,420.50
T11 Darius Van Driel -9 72 70 71 66 279 €16,420.50
T13 Laurie Canter -8 71 73 65 71 280 €14,483.25
T13 Marcus Kinhult -8 68 74 68 70 280 €14,483.25
T15 Ben Evans -7 71 72 70 68 281 €13,284
T15 Aaron Rai -7 71 72 72 66 281 €13,284
T17 Thorbjørn Olesen -6 70 73 71 68 282 €12,177
T17 Lee Westwood -6 70 71 72 69 282 €12,177
T19 Richard Bland -5 70 70 74 69 283 €10,608.75
T19 Aaron Cockerill -5 72 69 74 68 283 €10,608.75
T19 Bryce Easton -5 72 68 70 73 283 €10,608.75
T19 Matthew Jordan -5 69 69 75 70 283 €10,608.75
T19 Matt Wallace -5 70 73 72 68 283 €10,608.75
T19 Paul Waring -5 70 67 76 70 283 €10,608.75
T25 John Catlin -4 72 72 72 68 284 €9,317.25
T25 Joachim B. Hansen -4 71 71 69 73 284 €9,317.25
T25 Wade Ormsby -4 68 74 73 69 284 €9,317.25
T28 Dave Coupland -3 73 71 70 71 285 €8,487
T28 Ryan Fox -3 71 67 73 74 285 €8,487
T28 Jack Senior -3 70 75 71 69 285 €8,487
T31 Thomas Bjørn -2 72 69 73 72 286 €6,999.47
T31 Dean Burmester -2 70 70 76 70 286 €6,999.47
T31 Haotong Li -2 74 71 69 72 286 €6,999.47
T31 Jake Mcleod -2 71 71 79 65 286 €6,999.47
T31 Richie Ramsay -2 75 70 70 71 286 €6,999.47
T31 Martin Simonsen -2 74 70 68 74 286 €6,999.47
T31 Graeme Storm -2 72 69 71 74 286 €6,999.47
T31 Scott Vincent -2 67 72 74 73 286 €6,999.47
T39 Jonathan Caldwell -1 71 74 70 72 287 €5,442.75
T39 Ross Fisher -1 68 73 77 69 287 €5,442.75
T39 Søren Kjeldsen -1 70 75 70 72 287 €5,442.75
T39 James Morrison -1 75 70 72 70 287 €5,442.75
T39 Julian Suri -1 68 71 77 71 287 €5,442.75
T39 Steven Tiley -1 74 71 70 72 287 €5,442.75
T39 Marc Warren -1 69 73 75 70 287 €5,442.75
46 Matthias Schwab PAR 71 72 77 68 288 €4,704.75
T47 Nicolas Colsaerts 1 75 69 74 71 289 €4,243.50
T47 Garrick Higgo 1 70 71 75 73 289 €4,243.50
T47 Masahiro Kawamura 1 70 75 75 69 289 €4,243.50
T47 Jeff Winther 1 69 73 76 71 289 €4,243.50
T51 Stephen Gallacher 2 69 76 68 77 290 €3,505.50
T51 Tom Gandy 2 73 68 74 75 290 €3,505.50
T51 David Horsey 2 71 72 75 72 290 €3,505.50
T51 Wilco Nienaber 2 69 72 76 73 290 €3,505.50
T55 David Dixon 3 68 76 76 71 291 €3,044.25
T55 Rhys Enoch 3 68 75 77 71 291 €3,044.25
T55 Ross Mcgowan 3 74 68 75 74 291 €3,044.25
T58 Lucas Bjerregaard 4 73 72 71 76 292 €2,721.38
T58 Damien Perrier 4 73 71 76 72 292 €2,721.38
T58 Joel Sjöholm 4 67 76 76 73 292 €2,721.38
T58 Lee Slattery 4 70 75 81 66 292 €2,721.38
62 Raphaël Jacquelin 5 74 71 73 75 293 €2,490.75
63 Liam Johnston 7 72 73 76 74 295 €2,398.50
64 Matthieu Pavon 8 72 72 79 73 296 €2,306.25
T65 Zander Lombard 9 75 69 81 - 225 €1,250
T65 Eddie Pepperell 1 74 70 73 - 217 €1,250

