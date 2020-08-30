2020 Tour Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2020 Tour Championship field is set with the conclusion of The Northern Trust, which determined the 70 players who qualify for the second leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

The Tour Championship field is headlined by Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy. This is the third and final event of the PGA Tour FedEx Cup playoffs, with the top 30 in points battling it out at East Lake Golf Club in a handicapped tournament to determine who will win the FedEx Cup.

Two players -- Joaquin Niemann and Mackenzie Hughes -- played their way into the top 30 at the BMW Championship.

Players skipping the event are not not replaced in the field.

All 30 players are given starting scores to which their 72-hole score will be added to determine the winner of the FedEx Cup.

We do not have Monday open qualifiers for this event, played at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga.

2020 Tour Championship field

FedEx Cup ranking indicated

Dustin Johnson (1)

Jon Rahm (2)

Justin Thomas (3)

Webb Simpson (4)

Collin Morikawa (5)

Daniel Berger (6)

Harris English (7)

Bryson DeChambeau (8)

Sungjae Im (9)

Hideki Matsuyama (10)

Brendon Todd (11)

Rory McIlroy (12)

Patrick Reed (13)

Xander Schauffele (14)

Sebastián Muñoz (15)

Lanto Griffin (16)

Scottie Scheffler (17)

Joaquin Niemann (18)

Tyrrell Hatton (19)

Tony Finau (20)

Kevin Kisner (21)

Abraham Ancer (22)

Ryan Palmer (23)

Kevin Na (24)

Marc Leishman (25)

Cameron Smith (26)

Viktor Hovland (27)

Mackenzie Hughes (28)

Cameron Champ (29)

Billy Horschel (30)

