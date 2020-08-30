2020 FedEx Cup standings: 30 PGA Tour players in the final leg at the Tour Championship

The PGA Tour's 2020 FedEx Cup playoffs roll on to the final stage, the Tour Championship, at the conclusion of the 2020 BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club in Olympia Fields, Ill.
The BMW Championship field had the top 70 players in FedEx Cup points through the regular season and The Northern Trust.
However, with the start of the playoffs, points are multiplied by three, with the winner of each playoff event getting 1,500 FedEx Cup points. At the end of the BMW Championship, the top 30 players in total points, adding in The Northern Trust and BMW Championship, qualify for the Tour Championship, played this year at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
Two players played their way into the Tour Championship from outside the top 30 heading into this tournament.
- 18. Joaquin Niemann (31)
- 28. Mackenzie Hughes (36)
In addition to earning a spot in the Tour Championship and at least $395,000 in earnings next week, players get other benefits, including spots in three of four major championships in 2021, berths into the Sentry Tournament of Champions and The Players, as well other tournament invitations.
2020 FedEx Cup standings: 30 PGA Tour players who qualified for the 2020 Tour Championship
Previous ranking in parenthesis
- 1. Dustin Johnson (1) -- 3470.567 points
- 2. Jon Rahm (9) -- 3079.748 points
- 3. Justin Thomas (2) -- 2570.083 points
- 4. Webb Simpson (3) -- 2162.996 points
- 5. Collin Morikawa (5) -- 2024.996 points
- 6. Daniel Berger (4) -- 2007.443 points
- 7. Harris English (6) -- 1805.345 points
- 8. Bryson DeChambeau (7) -- 1682.133 points
- 9. Sungjae Im (8) -- 1650.217 points
- 10. Hideki Matsuyama (18) -- 1586.765 points
- 11. Brendon Todd (13) -- 1575.779 points
- 12. Rory McIlroy (12) -- 1516.305 points
- 13. Patrick Reed (10) -- 1485.33 points
- 14. Xander Schauffele (11) -- 1448.934 points
- 15. Sebastián Muñoz (16) -- 1421.196 points
- 16. Lanto Griffin (15) -- 1392.286 points
- 17. Scottie Scheffler (14) -- 1390.547 points
- 18. Joaquin Niemann (31) -- 1365.643 points
- 19. Tyrrell Hatton (17) -- 1275.104 points
- 20. Tony Finau (29) -- 1237.065 points
- 21. Kevin Kisner (23) -- 1168.627 points
- 22. Abraham Ancer (19) -- 1159.101 points
- 23. Ryan Palmer (22) -- 1116.275 points
- 24. Kevin Na (21) -- 1102.1 points
- 25. Marc Leishman (20) -- 1095.727 points
- 26. Cameron Smith (26) -- 1059.435 points
- 27. Viktor Hovland (24) -- 1008.916 points
- 28. Mackenzie Hughes (36) -- 979.683 points
- 29. Cameron Champ (25) -- 962.59 points
- 30. Billy Horschel (30) -- 953.059 points
Players eliminated from the 2020 FedEx Cup playoffs at Tour Championship
- 31. Adam Long (27) -- 950.395 points
- 32. Kevin Streelman (28) -- 943.719 points
- 33. Byeong Hun An (35) -- 942.668 points
- 34. Patrick Cantlay (37) -- 922.429 points
- 35. Matthew Wolff (33) -- 921.154 points
- 36. Matthew Fitzpatrick (60) -- 887.048 points
- 37. Brian Harman (46) -- 860.39 points
- 38. Joel Dahmen (41) -- 842.768 points
- 39. Richy Werenski (44) -- 835.722 points
- 40. Tyler Duncan (32) -- 833.789 points
- 41. Adam Scott (38) -- 832.034 points
- 42. Jason Kokrak (66) -- 826.956 points
- 43. Gary Woodland (39) -- 801.175 points
- 44. Mark Hubbard (34) -- 792.094 points
- 45. Danny Lee (42) -- 777.326 points
- 46. Bubba Watson (58) -- 767.913 points
- 47. Brendan Steele (45) -- 761.023 points
- 48. Nick Taylor (40) -- 741.005 points
- 49. Paul Casey (64) -- 729.825 points
- 50. Tom Hoge (43) -- 727.683 points
- 51. Carlos Ortiz (56) -- 721.171 points
- 52. Alex Noren (47) -- 706.29 points
- 53. Corey Conners (54) -- 694.599 points
- 54. Adam Hadwin (49) -- 692.154 points
- 55. Harry Higgs (48) -- 684.296 points
- 56. Russell Henley (61) -- 682.323 points
- 57. Jason Day (50) -- 665.717 points
- 58. Dylan Frittelli (59) -- 663.822 points
- 59. Michael Thompson (51) -- 661.509 points
- 60. Talor Gooch (52) -- 648.371 points
- 61. Andrew Landry (53) -- 646.779 points
- 62. Matt Kuchar (55) -- 645.822 points
- 63. Tiger Woods (57) -- 641.033 points
- 64. Jim Herman (63) -- 619.226 points
- 65. Louis Oosthuizen (70) -- 610.734 points
- 66. Robby Shelton (62) -- 596.72 points
- 67. J.T. Poston (65) -- 575.821 points
- 68. Maverick McNealy (67) -- 574.593 points
- 69. Charles Howell III (69) -- 551.132 points
- 70. Max Homa (68) -- 539.971 points