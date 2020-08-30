2020 FedEx Cup standings: 30 PGA Tour players in the final leg at the Tour Championship

The PGA Tour's 2020 FedEx Cup playoffs roll on to the final stage, the Tour Championship, at the conclusion of the 2020 BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club in Olympia Fields, Ill.

The BMW Championship field had the top 70 players in FedEx Cup points through the regular season and The Northern Trust.

However, with the start of the playoffs, points are multiplied by three, with the winner of each playoff event getting 1,500 FedEx Cup points. At the end of the BMW Championship, the top 30 players in total points, adding in The Northern Trust and BMW Championship, qualify for the Tour Championship, played this year at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

Two players played their way into the Tour Championship from outside the top 30 heading into this tournament.

18. Joaquin Niemann (31)

28. Mackenzie Hughes (36)

In addition to earning a spot in the Tour Championship and at least $395,000 in earnings next week, players get other benefits, including spots in three of four major championships in 2021, berths into the Sentry Tournament of Champions and The Players, as well other tournament invitations.

2020 FedEx Cup standings: 30 PGA Tour players who qualified for the 2020 Tour Championship

Previous ranking in parenthesis

1. Dustin Johnson (1) -- 3470.567 points

2. Jon Rahm (9) -- 3079.748 points

3. Justin Thomas (2) -- 2570.083 points

4. Webb Simpson (3) -- 2162.996 points

5. Collin Morikawa (5) -- 2024.996 points

6. Daniel Berger (4) -- 2007.443 points

7. Harris English (6) -- 1805.345 points

8. Bryson DeChambeau (7) -- 1682.133 points

9. Sungjae Im (8) -- 1650.217 points

10. Hideki Matsuyama (18) -- 1586.765 points

11. Brendon Todd (13) -- 1575.779 points

12. Rory McIlroy (12) -- 1516.305 points

13. Patrick Reed (10) -- 1485.33 points

14. Xander Schauffele (11) -- 1448.934 points

15. Sebastián Muñoz (16) -- 1421.196 points

16. Lanto Griffin (15) -- 1392.286 points

17. Scottie Scheffler (14) -- 1390.547 points

18. Joaquin Niemann (31) -- 1365.643 points

19. Tyrrell Hatton (17) -- 1275.104 points

20. Tony Finau (29) -- 1237.065 points

21. Kevin Kisner (23) -- 1168.627 points

22. Abraham Ancer (19) -- 1159.101 points

23. Ryan Palmer (22) -- 1116.275 points

24. Kevin Na (21) -- 1102.1 points

25. Marc Leishman (20) -- 1095.727 points

26. Cameron Smith (26) -- 1059.435 points

27. Viktor Hovland (24) -- 1008.916 points

28. Mackenzie Hughes (36) -- 979.683 points

29. Cameron Champ (25) -- 962.59 points

30. Billy Horschel (30) -- 953.059 points

Players eliminated from the 2020 FedEx Cup playoffs at Tour Championship