2020 BMW Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
08/30/2020 at 7:43 pm
The 2020 BMW Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Jon Rahm, who picked up a clutch playoff win at Olympia Fields Country Club near Chicago, Ill.

Rahm and Dustin Johnson finished regulation on 4-under 276, with Johnson making a 43-foot birdie putt on the final hole to set up the playoff with Rahm, who closed with an impressive 6-under 64.

On the first playoff hole, Rahm then made a 66-foot birdie putt of his own to force Johnson to match. When Johnson tying putt came up a few inches short, Rahm had won for the second time in the resumption of the season.

Rahm won the $1,710,000 winner's share of the $9,500,000 purse.

BMW Championship recap notes

Rahm earned 70 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. He now goes into the Tour Championship next week ranked second in the standings, behind Johnson.

A total of 69 players started and finished the tournament, which was the second event of the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs.

The PGA Tour concludes their playoffs next week, with the Tour Championship ending the series at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga.

2020 BMW Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Jon Rahm -4 75 71 66 64 276 $1,710,000
2 Dustin Johnson -4 71 69 69 67 276 $1,026,000
T3 Joaquin Niemann -2 72 71 68 67 278 $551,000
T3 Hideki Matsuyama -2 67 73 69 69 278 $551,000
5 Tony Finau -1 70 71 73 65 279 $384,750
T6 Jason Kokrak E 74 71 69 66 280 $337,250
T6 Matthew Fitzpatrick E 70 75 68 67 280 $337,250
T8 Brendon Todd 1 73 68 71 69 281 $285,000
T8 Sebastian Munoz 1 70 75 67 69 281 $285,000
T10 Lanto Griffin 2 70 73 70 69 282 $247,000
T10 Mackenzie Hughes 2 69 73 69 71 282 $247,000
T12 Byeong-Hun An 3 73 74 68 68 283 $192,375
T12 Patrick Cantlay 3 71 68 75 69 283 $192,375
T12 Brian Harman 3 72 73 69 69 283 $192,375
T12 Rory McIlroy 3 70 69 73 71 283 $192,375
T16 Matthew Wolff 4 72 71 74 67 284 $147,250
T16 Paul Casey 4 73 72 71 68 284 $147,250
T16 Tyrrell Hatton 4 73 70 71 70 284 $147,250
T16 Bubba Watson 4 72 70 70 72 284 $147,250
T20 Scottie Scheffler 5 75 72 72 66 285 $106,780
T20 Joel Dahmen 5 71 77 71 66 285 $106,780
T20 Collin Morikawa 5 76 73 68 68 285 $106,780
T20 Richy Werenski 5 74 72 70 69 285 $106,780
T20 Cameron Smith 5 75 73 68 69 285 $106,780
T25 Justin Thomas 6 73 74 71 68 286 $69,469
T25 Xander Schauffele 6 73 70 74 69 286 $69,469
T25 Carlos Ortiz 6 70 74 72 70 286 $69,469
T25 Daniel Berger 6 73 74 69 70 286 $69,469
T25 Louis Oosthuizen 6 72 69 74 71 286 $69,469
T25 Russell Henley 6 74 69 70 73 286 $69,469
T25 Kevin Kisner 6 72 70 70 74 286 $69,469
T25 Adam Scott 6 72 69 70 75 286 $69,469
T33 Danny Lee 7 73 72 74 68 287 $49,129
T33 Gary Woodland 7 75 70 74 68 287 $49,129
T33 Brendan Steele 7 72 71 75 69 287 $49,129
T33 Dylan Frittelli 7 72 75 69 71 287 $49,129
T33 Billy Horschel 7 70 71 74 72 287 $49,129
T33 Corey Conners 7 76 69 70 72 287 $49,129
T33 Abraham Ancer 7 70 74 70 73 287 $49,129
T40 Ryan Palmer 8 71 76 74 67 288 $34,200
T40 Maverick McNealy 8 77 70 73 68 288 $34,200
T40 Adam Hadwin 8 74 72 73 69 288 $34,200
T40 Viktor Hovland 8 71 73 73 71 288 $34,200
T40 Alexander Noren 8 72 71 73 72 288 $34,200
T40 Jim Herman 8 71 72 73 72 288 $34,200
T40 Patrick Reed 8 73 71 72 72 288 $34,200
T40 Harris English 8 75 71 69 73 288 $34,200
T48 Tyler Duncan 9 68 76 77 68 289 $25,365
T48 Charles Howell III 9 75 75 69 70 289 $25,365
50 Bryson DeChambeau 10 73 70 75 72 290 $23,940
T51 Kevin Streelman 11 76 80 66 69 291 $22,496
T51 Nick Taylor 11 75 72 73 71 291 $22,496
T51 Tiger Woods 11 73 75 72 71 291 $22,496
T51 Kevin Na 11 72 74 71 74 291 $22,496
T51 Mark Hubbard 11 70 77 69 75 291 $22,496
T56 Sungjae Im 12 77 74 72 69 292 $21,470
T56 Adam Long 12 72 77 72 71 292 $21,470
T56 Harry Higgs 12 70 74 75 73 292 $21,470
T59 J.T. Poston 13 72 77 73 71 293 $20,710
T59 Matt Kuchar 13 75 76 69 73 293 $20,710
T59 Robby Shelton 13 75 72 71 75 293 $20,710
T59 Michael Thompson 13 72 73 72 76 293 $20,710
T59 Max Homa 13 74 72 70 77 293 $20,710
64 Jason Day 14 76 74 76 68 294 $20,140
T65 Talor Gooch 15 76 79 71 69 295 $19,760
T65 Cameron Champ 15 77 74 70 74 295 $19,760
T65 Tom Hoge 15 71 73 75 76 295 $19,760
68 Andrew Landry 21 77 75 74 75 301 $19,380
69 Marc Leishman 30 80 78 79 73 310 $19,190

