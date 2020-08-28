The 2020 BMW Championship purse is set for $9.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,710,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The BMW Championship field is headed by Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and more of the world's best players.

The 69-player field is an invitational event on the PGA Tour schedule, limited only to the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings, with no replacements.

A cut is not made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at Olympia Fields Country Club near Chicago, Ill.

This is the 24th PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the year and the second of the three-leg FedEx Cup playoffs.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 1,500 FedEx Cup points.

The winner gets 70 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the 2021 Masters and 2021 PGA Championship, as well next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2020 BMW Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout