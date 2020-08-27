Where Tiger Woods has to finish in the BMW Championship to advance to 2020 Tour Championship

Tiger Woods' 2019-2020 PGA Tour season could come to an end this week at the 2020 BMW Championship.

Woods is playing the weekend in the no-cut, now-69-player event at Olympia Fields Country Club -- a place where he competed in the 2003 US Open -- and he desperately needs to make a charge up the leaderboard. Woods entered the week 57th in FedEx Cup points, and he needs to get into the top 30 in the season-long standings at the end of the week to get into the season-ending Tour Championship next week at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

For Woods to have a chance of ending the week in the FedEx Cup standings top 30, he has to finish in at least the top four of the field.

Woods said before the tournament that the host course is playing difficult, with the name of the game keeping the ball in play.

"This golf course is set up more like a U.S. Open than it is a regular Tour event, but this is the Playoffs. It's supposed to be hard," Woods said.

"Last week (at TPC Boston) I think might have been a little outlier because of the weather. The greens were soft and receptive, and the majority of the field went low and then DJ went absurdly low. That won't be the case this week. Pars will be at a premium, putting the ball in the fairway and trying to keep the ball in the correct spots. The greens are quick, hard and firm for now. The weather is supposed to be really hot the next three days and maybe breaking Friday night. But until then this is going to be a very difficult golf course."

This year, the Tour Championship format is different than the one he won last year, where there was a self-contained 72-hole tournament that helped determine the FedEx Cup winner. This year, and moving forward, the top 30 players will be assigned a starting score based on their position in the FedEx Cup standings heading into the season finale. The No. 1 seed will start at 10 under par, with the players ranked 26th through 30th starting 10 shots back on even par. The winner of this handicap tournament will be crowned the FedEx Cup champion and win $15 million.