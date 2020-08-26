Golf on TV this week: How to watch the LPGA, Euro Tour, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA Tour Champions

The slate of golf on TV this week is tremendous, with the 2020 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on the LPGA Tour, the 2020 English Championship on the European Tour, the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour and the Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge on the PGA Tour Champions.

Golf Channel airs all four of these events this week, with the TV times reflecting a crowded week on the golf calendar. You can also watch all of these events online, with online streams from Golf Channel through the NBC Sports app and on GolfChannel.com.

2020 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship TV schedule, times

All times are Eastern

Friday, Aug. 28: 2-5 p.m. streaming on GolfChannel.com and NBC Sports app, 7:30-9:30 p.m. on tape delay on Golf Channel

Saturday, Aug. 29: 5-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Sunday, Aug. 30: 5-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

2020 English Championship TV schedule, times

All times are Eastern

Thursday, Aug. 27: 7-9 a.m., 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Golf Channel

Friday, Aug. 28: 7-9 a.m., 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Golf Channel

Saturday, Aug. 29: 7:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Golf Channel

Sunday, Aug. 30: 7:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Golf Channel

2020 Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge TV schedule, times

All times are Eastern

Monday, Aug. 24: 6-8 p.m. on Golf Channel

Tuesday, Aug. 25: 6-8 p.m. on Golf Channel

Wednesday, Aug. 26: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

2020 Korn Ferry Tour Championship TV schedule, times

All times are Eastern