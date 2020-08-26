2020 BMW Championship TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, NBC Sports

The 2020 BMW Championship marks the second leg of the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs, with the Tour playing the middle event of the playoffs at Olympia Fields near Chicago.

The BMW Championship TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel and NBC airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The PGA Tour TV schedule predictable for a reason, and Golf Channel airs four days of live golf action from Olympia Fields near Chicago.

There will be four days of this tournament, with no cut after 36 holes. NBC airs the final two rounds on the tournament, with all four rounds at the Illinois host club.

A world-class field includes Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and Patrick Reed, who all seek to win in the PGA Tour's playoffs.

Golf Channel has TV coverage of Thursday's first round and Friday's second round.

On the first two days of the tournament, the coverage window will be four hours from 3-7 p.m. Eastern. On Saturday and Sunday, Golf Channel has early round coverage, but NBC picks up at 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel app, as well on NBCSports.com. However, if you prefer to watch the 2020 BMW Championship on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2020 BMW Championship TV times and schedule.

2020 BMW Championship TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern