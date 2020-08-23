Women's Open champion and LPGA player Sophia Popov: Pictures, bio
Women's Open champion and LPGA player Sophia Popov: Pictures, bio

08/23/2020
Sophia Popov made herself known to the full golf world when she shocked the planet in winning the 2020 AIG Women's Open at Royal Troon while ranked 304th in the world.

Popov was born to German and American parents, birthed in the US and raised in Germany. She's bilingual and played her collegiate golf at the University of Southern California. She has struggled as a pro, in part because of lower abdominal issues which force her into a strict diet.

Her boyfriend, Max, is also her caddie and was on the bag for the win.

