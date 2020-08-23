2020 The Northern Trust money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

Page 1 of 2

The 2020 The Northern Trust purse is set for $9.5 million, with 70 professional players who complete four rounds at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass., earning a paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the The Northern Trust prize pool is at $1,710,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $1,035,500.

The Northern Trust field is headed by Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and more.

This tournament started with 125 players, and there was a 36-hole cut made to players at 3-under 139 or better.

With the new PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 2,000 FedEx Cup points. Every player who completes this event earns FedEx Cup points, and only PGA Tour members qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Additionally, there are 76 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner, as this is one of the strongest non-major fields in golf history.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the 2021 Masters, the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, 2021 The Players Championship and the 2021 PGA Championship.

2020 The Northern Trust prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

For full results and payout, go to the next page

1. $1,710,000

2. $1,035,500

3. $655,500

4. $465,500

5. $389,500

6. $344,375

7. $320,625

8. $296,875

9. $277,875

10. $258,875

11. $239,875

12. $220,875

13. $201,875

14. $182,875

15. $173,375

16. $163,875

17. $154,375

18. $144,875

19. $135,375

20. $125,875

21. $116,375

22. $106,875

23. $99,275

24. $91,675

25. $84,075

26. $76,475

27. $73,625

28. $70,775

29. $67,925

30. $65,075

31. $62,225

32. $59,375

33. $56,525

34. $54,150

35. $51,775

36. $49,400

37. $47,025

38. $45,125

39. $43,225

40. $41,325

41. $39,425

42. $37,525

43. $35,625

44. $33,725

45. $31,825

46. $29,925

47. $28,025

48. $26,505

49. $25,175

50. $24,415

51. $23,845

52. $23,275

53. $22,895

54. $22,515

55. $22,325

56. $22,135

57. $21,945

58. $21,755

59. $21,565

60. $21,375

61. $21,185

62. $20,995

63. $20,805

64. $20,615

65. $20,425

66. $14,058

67. $13,926

68. $13,794

69. $13,662

70. $13,530

For full results and payout, go to the next page

NEXT PAGE