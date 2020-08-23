2020 The Northern Trust final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 The Northern Trust final leaderboard is headed by winner Dustin Johnson, who won by an incredible 11 shots in blistering the field at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass.

Johnson finished on 30-under 254, falling one shot shy of both the PGA Tour's all-time 72-hole aggregate score mark (253) and score against par (31 under par, twice). Harris English bogeyed the last to finish in second by himself.

Daniel Berger finished third by himself, a shot behind English.

Johnson won the $1,710,000 winner's share of the $9,500,000 purse.

The Northern Trust recap notes

Johnson earned 76 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. He now has 22 PGA Tour wins and moves into the No. 1 position in the FedEx Cup standings and Official World Golf Ranking.

A total of 70 players made the cut and finished the tournament, which was the first event of the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs.

The PGA Tour continues their playoffs next week, with the BMW Championship continuing the series at Olympia Fields Country Club near Chicago, Ill.

2020 The Northern Trust final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

