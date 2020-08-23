2020 The Northern Trust final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
08/23/2020 at 7:55 pm
Golf News Net


The 2020 The Northern Trust final leaderboard is headed by winner Dustin Johnson, who won by an incredible 11 shots in blistering the field at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass.

Johnson finished on 30-under 254, falling one shot shy of both the PGA Tour's all-time 72-hole aggregate score mark (253) and score against par (31 under par, twice). Harris English bogeyed the last to finish in second by himself.

Daniel Berger finished third by himself, a shot behind English.

Johnson won the $1,710,000 winner's share of the $9,500,000 purse.

The Northern Trust recap notes

Johnson earned 76 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. He now has 22 PGA Tour wins and moves into the No. 1 position in the FedEx Cup standings and Official World Golf Ranking.

A total of 70 players made the cut and finished the tournament, which was the first event of the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs.

The PGA Tour continues their playoffs next week, with the BMW Championship continuing the series at Olympia Fields Country Club near Chicago, Ill.

2020 The Northern Trust final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Dustin Johnson -30 67 60 64 63 254 $1,710,000
2 Harris English -19 64 66 66 69 265 $1,035,500
3 Daniel Berger -18 66 66 67 67 266 $655,500
T4 Kevin Kisner -17 65 66 70 66 267 $427,500
T4 Scottie Scheffler -17 70 59 67 71 267 $427,500
T6 Jon Rahm -16 69 67 67 65 268 $332,500
T6 Webb Simpson -16 70 64 68 66 268 $332,500
T8 Ryan Palmer -15 67 67 68 67 269 $277,875
T8 Russell Henley -15 64 67 70 68 269 $277,875
T8 Alexander Noren -15 69 68 64 68 269 $277,875
T11 Brian Harman -14 67 66 73 64 270 $230,375
T11 Harry Higgs -14 67 66 66 71 270 $230,375
T13 Robby Shelton -13 66 71 71 63 271 $175,275
T13 Jason Kokrak -13 68 68 70 65 271 $175,275
T13 Mackenzie Hughes -13 68 68 66 69 271 $175,275
T13 Charley Hoffman -13 65 68 68 70 271 $175,275
T13 Louis Oosthuizen -13 65 65 68 73 271 $175,275
T18 Viktor Hovland -12 68 70 68 66 272 $117,189
T18 Sebastian Munoz -12 65 71 69 67 272 $117,189
T18 Matt Kuchar -12 69 69 66 68 272 $117,189
T18 Talor Gooch -12 66 72 65 69 272 $117,189
T18 Cameron Smith -12 69 68 66 69 272 $117,189
T18 Bubba Watson -12 65 68 67 72 272 $117,189
T18 Danny Lee -12 66 64 69 73 272 $117,189
T25 Corey Conners -11 72 65 69 67 273 $76,238
T25 Xander Schauffele -11 68 71 67 67 273 $76,238
T25 Justin Rose -11 69 70 67 67 273 $76,238
T25 Tyrrell Hatton -11 67 71 63 72 273 $76,238
T29 Troy Merritt -10 72 67 70 65 274 $55,860
T29 Tyler Duncan -10 69 69 69 67 274 $55,860
T29 Mark Hubbard -10 67 71 68 68 274 $55,860
T29 Cameron Tringale -10 67 72 67 68 274 $55,860
T29 Wyndham Clark -10 68 71 67 68 274 $55,860
T29 Scott Piercy -10 65 70 70 69 274 $55,860
T29 Keegan Bradley -10 68 67 69 70 274 $55,860
T29 Kyoung-Hoon Lee -10 67 68 69 70 274 $55,860
T29 Hideki Matsuyama -10 70 69 65 70 274 $55,860
T29 Cameron Davis -10 64 65 72 73 274 $55,860
T39 Kevin Na -9 71 65 73 66 275 $39,425
T39 Adam Schenk -9 70 66 71 68 275 $39,425
T39 Ian Poulter -9 66 67 73 69 275 $39,425
T39 J.T. Poston -9 71 67 66 71 275 $39,425
T39 Si Woo Kim -9 68 64 70 73 275 $39,425
T44 Matthew Wolff -8 65 67 77 67 276 $30,001
T44 Emiliano Grillo -8 69 64 73 70 276 $30,001
T44 Tommy Fleetwood -8 66 69 71 70 276 $30,001
T44 Brendan Steele -8 68 67 69 72 276 $30,001
T44 Charles Howell III -8 66 70 68 72 276 $30,001
T49 Rickie Fowler -7 67 70 71 69 277 $23,169
T49 Adam Long -7 68 67 72 70 277 $23,169
T49 Patrick Reed -7 68 71 68 70 277 $23,169
T49 Justin Thomas -7 68 67 71 71 277 $23,169
T49 Denny McCarthy -7 69 68 69 71 277 $23,169
T49 Paul Casey -7 70 69 67 71 277 $23,169
T49 Chez Reavie -7 68 70 67 72 277 $23,169
T49 Beau Hossler -7 73 66 66 72 277 $23,169
T49 Zach Johnson -7 69 69 67 72 277 $23,169
T58 Tiger Woods -6 68 71 73 66 278 $21,565
T58 Adam Scott -6 66 70 75 67 278 $21,565
T58 Lanto Griffin -6 68 68 70 72 278 $21,565
T61 Keith Mitchell -5 69 68 72 70 279 $20,995
T61 Kevin Streelman -5 64 71 73 71 279 $20,995
T61 Maverick McNealy -5 67 71 70 71 279 $20,995
64 Brendon Todd -4 70 66 70 74 280 $20,615
T65 Rory McIlroy -2 69 70 74 69 282 $20,330
T65 Scott Harrington -2 68 67 76 71 282 $20,330
67 Andrew Landry -1 69 70 69 75 283 $20,045
68 Richy Werenski 1 69 67 75 74 285 $19,855
69 Matt Jones 2 68 71 76 71 286 $19,665
70 Patrick Rodgers 7 71 67 76 77 291 $19,475

