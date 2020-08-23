2020 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Curtis Luck, who broke through for a big win on the Scarlet Course at the Ohio State University Golf Club in Columbus, Ohio.

The Australian picked up the one-shot win on 11-under 273, making a putt on the final hole to avoid a playoff with Theo Humphrey, Taylor Montgomery and Cameron Young.

Stephen Jaeger, who won last week in Idaho, was part of a five-way tie for fifth on 9-under total with Scott Gutschewski, Will Zalatoris, Jimmy Stanger and Nick Hardy.

Luck won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship recap notes

Luck earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 550 Korn Ferry Tour points, which will help him in his quest to earn a PGA Tour card at the end of the combined 2020-2021 season.

This week the cut was made at 1-over 143, with 75 players getting through to the weekend.

The Korn Ferry Tour continues next week with the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, which is typically the third and final tournament of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

2020 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

