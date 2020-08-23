2020 ISPS Handa Wales Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
European Tour

2020 ISPS Handa Wales Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

08/23/2020 at 6:10 pm
Golf News Net


The 2020 ISPS Handa Wales Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Romain Langasque, who picked up his first European Tour win at Celtic Manor Resort in Wales.

The Frenchman picked up a two-stroke win over Sami Valimaki on 8-under 276 in difficult scoring conditions. A closing 65 was the round of the week, catapulting him to the victory.

Englishmen David Dixon and Matthew Jordan finished in a tie for third place on 5-under total.

Langasque won the €156,825 winner's share of the €1,000,000 purse.

ISPS Handa Wales Open recap notes

Langasque earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the second of five tournaments in the UK Swing wasn't particularly strong, but it will help his ranking.

This week the cut was made at 4-over 146, with 77 players getting through to the weekend.

The European Tour has the English Championship next week, marking the conclusion of the UK Swing.

2020 ISPS Handa Wales Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Romain Langasque -8 71 68 72 65 276 €156,825
2 Sami Välimäki -6 70 72 67 69 278 €101,475
T3 David Dixon -5 70 70 71 68 279 €52,121.25
T3 Matthew Jordan -5 69 72 72 66 279 €52,121.25
T5 Laurie Canter -4 71 69 72 68 280 €33,025.50
T5 James Morrison -4 73 72 66 69 280 €33,025.50
T5 Sebastian Soderberg -4 68 70 68 74 280 €33,025.50
T15 Jorge Campillo -3 75 68 69 69 281 €17,712
T15 Gavin Green -3 73 71 68 69 281 €17,712
T15 Calum Hill -3 73 71 68 69 281 €17,712
T15 Haotong Li -3 72 66 76 67 281 €17,712
T15 Jason Scrivener -3 70 74 69 68 281 €17,712
T15 Callum Shinkwin -3 68 75 71 67 281 €17,712
T15 Connor Syme -3 66 70 70 75 281 €17,712
T15 Louis De Jager -2 70 74 70 68 282 €12,238.50
T15 Ryan Fox -2 70 74 68 70 282 €12,238.50
T15 Sebastian Heisele -2 70 71 73 68 282 €12,238.50
T15 Liam Johnston -2 70 68 75 69 282 €12,238.50
T15 Marcus Kinhult -2 69 71 72 70 282 €12,238.50
T15 Thomas Pieters -2 69 72 69 72 282 €12,238.50
T21 Dean Burmester -1 72 71 68 72 283 €10,009.12
T21 Mathieu Fenasse -1 72 70 72 69 283 €10,009.12
T21 Craig Howie -1 74 69 69 71 283 €10,009.12
T21 Daan Huizing -1 70 73 72 68 283 €10,009.12
T21 Bernd Ritthammer -1 75 70 69 69 283 €10,009.12
T21 Clément Sordet -1 72 74 68 69 283 €10,009.12
T27 Marcus Armitage E 74 69 71 70 284 €7,795.12
T27 Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez E 73 70 69 72 284 €7,795.12
T27 Edoardo Molinari E 72 70 68 74 284 €7,795.12
T27 Chris Paisley E 72 74 69 69 284 €7,795.12
T27 Renato Paratore E 69 72 74 69 284 €7,795.12
T27 Lorenzo Scalise E 72 71 74 67 284 €7,795.12
T27 Marcel Siem E 70 74 67 73 284 €7,795.12
T27 Jordan Smith E 66 72 75 71 284 €7,795.12
T27 Brandon Stone E 70 72 70 72 284 €7,795.12
T27 Dale Whitnell E 73 71 72 68 284 €7,795.12
T37 Sean Crocker 1 74 71 71 69 285 €5,811.75
T37 Andrew Johnston 1 73 71 70 71 285 €5,811.75
T37 Masahiro Kawamura 1 74 70 73 68 285 €5,811.75
T37 David Law 1 71 75 69 70 285 €5,811.75
T37 Adrian Otaegui 1 71 70 74 70 285 €5,811.75
T37 Robert Rock 1 71 69 73 72 285 €5,811.75
T37 Lars Van Meijel 1 72 74 71 68 285 €5,811.75
T44 Nacho Elvira 2 71 67 74 74 286 €4,335.75
T44 Justin Harding 2 70 70 73 73 286 €4,335.75
T44 Sam Horsfield 2 73 71 77 65 286 €4,335.75
T44 Maximilian Kieffer 2 71 73 70 72 286 €4,335.75
T44 Jake Mcleod 2 73 71 73 69 286 €4,335.75
T44 Aaron Rai 2 70 71 75 70 286 €4,335.75
T44 Richie Ramsay 2 73 72 70 71 286 €4,335.75
T44 Adrien Saddier 2 71 71 75 69 286 €4,335.75
T44 Darius Van Driel 2 75 71 69 71 286 €4,335.75
T53 Wil Besseling 3 73 71 73 70 287 €3,105.75
T53 Aaron Cockerill 3 73 71 72 71 287 €3,105.75
T53 Nicolas Colsaerts 3 71 72 73 71 287 €3,105.75
T53 Oscar Lengden 3 72 71 72 72 287 €3,105.75
T53 Zander Lombard 3 77 69 68 73 287 €3,105.75
T53 Damien Perrier 3 71 75 69 72 287 €3,105.75
T59 Matthew Baldwin 4 74 72 73 69 288 €2,629.12
T59 Kurt Kitayama 4 68 74 76 70 288 €2,629.12
T59 Robert Macintyre 4 68 78 72 70 288 €2,629.12
T59 Daniel Young 4 73 72 70 73 288 €2,629.12
T63 Sihwan Kim 5 71 67 82 69 289 €2,214
T63 Richard Mcevoy 5 71 74 72 72 289 €2,214
T63 Jack Senior 5 73 71 71 74 289 €2,214
T63 Cormac Sharvin 5 73 71 69 76 289 €2,214
T63 Steven Tiley 5 71 73 74 71 289 €2,214
T68 Ashley Chesters 6 69 72 76 73 290 €1,758.74
T68 Adrian Meronk 6 73 69 76 72 290 €1,758.74
T68 Lee Slattery 6 78 66 79 67 290 €1,758.74
T68 Scott Vincent 6 75 71 73 71 290 €1,758.74
72 Niklas Lemke 7 73 72 70 76 291 €1,497
T73 Paul Dunne 8 74 72 73 73 292 €1,491
T73 Anton Karlsson 8 77 69 70 76 292 €1,491
T73 Matthew Southgate 8 69 73 80 70 292 €1,491
T76 Jonathan Caldwell 9 72 74 71 76 293 €1,483.50
T76 Oliver Fisher 9 71 73 71 78 293 €1,483.50

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.