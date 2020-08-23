2020 ISPS Handa Wales Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 ISPS Handa Wales Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Romain Langasque, who picked up his first European Tour win at Celtic Manor Resort in Wales.

The Frenchman picked up a two-stroke win over Sami Valimaki on 8-under 276 in difficult scoring conditions. A closing 65 was the round of the week, catapulting him to the victory.

Englishmen David Dixon and Matthew Jordan finished in a tie for third place on 5-under total.

Langasque won the €156,825 winner's share of the €1,000,000 purse.

ISPS Handa Wales Open recap notes

Langasque earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the second of five tournaments in the UK Swing wasn't particularly strong, but it will help his ranking.

This week the cut was made at 4-over 146, with 77 players getting through to the weekend.

The European Tour has the English Championship next week, marking the conclusion of the UK Swing.

2020 ISPS Handa Wales Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details