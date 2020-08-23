2020 ISPS Handa Wales Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 ISPS Handa Wales Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Romain Langasque, who picked up his first European Tour win at Celtic Manor Resort in Wales.
The Frenchman picked up a two-stroke win over Sami Valimaki on 8-under 276 in difficult scoring conditions. A closing 65 was the round of the week, catapulting him to the victory.
Englishmen David Dixon and Matthew Jordan finished in a tie for third place on 5-under total.
Langasque won the €156,825 winner's share of the €1,000,000 purse.
ISPS Handa Wales Open recap notes
Langasque earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the second of five tournaments in the UK Swing wasn't particularly strong, but it will help his ranking.
This week the cut was made at 4-over 146, with 77 players getting through to the weekend.
The European Tour has the English Championship next week, marking the conclusion of the UK Swing.
2020 ISPS Handa Wales Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Romain Langasque
|-8
|71
|68
|72
|65
|276
|€156,825
|2
|Sami Välimäki
|-6
|70
|72
|67
|69
|278
|€101,475
|T3
|David Dixon
|-5
|70
|70
|71
|68
|279
|€52,121.25
|T3
|Matthew Jordan
|-5
|69
|72
|72
|66
|279
|€52,121.25
|T5
|Laurie Canter
|-4
|71
|69
|72
|68
|280
|€33,025.50
|T5
|James Morrison
|-4
|73
|72
|66
|69
|280
|€33,025.50
|T5
|Sebastian Soderberg
|-4
|68
|70
|68
|74
|280
|€33,025.50
|T15
|Jorge Campillo
|-3
|75
|68
|69
|69
|281
|€17,712
|T15
|Gavin Green
|-3
|73
|71
|68
|69
|281
|€17,712
|T15
|Calum Hill
|-3
|73
|71
|68
|69
|281
|€17,712
|T15
|Haotong Li
|-3
|72
|66
|76
|67
|281
|€17,712
|T15
|Jason Scrivener
|-3
|70
|74
|69
|68
|281
|€17,712
|T15
|Callum Shinkwin
|-3
|68
|75
|71
|67
|281
|€17,712
|T15
|Connor Syme
|-3
|66
|70
|70
|75
|281
|€17,712
|T15
|Louis De Jager
|-2
|70
|74
|70
|68
|282
|€12,238.50
|T15
|Ryan Fox
|-2
|70
|74
|68
|70
|282
|€12,238.50
|T15
|Sebastian Heisele
|-2
|70
|71
|73
|68
|282
|€12,238.50
|T15
|Liam Johnston
|-2
|70
|68
|75
|69
|282
|€12,238.50
|T15
|Marcus Kinhult
|-2
|69
|71
|72
|70
|282
|€12,238.50
|T15
|Thomas Pieters
|-2
|69
|72
|69
|72
|282
|€12,238.50
|T21
|Dean Burmester
|-1
|72
|71
|68
|72
|283
|€10,009.12
|T21
|Mathieu Fenasse
|-1
|72
|70
|72
|69
|283
|€10,009.12
|T21
|Craig Howie
|-1
|74
|69
|69
|71
|283
|€10,009.12
|T21
|Daan Huizing
|-1
|70
|73
|72
|68
|283
|€10,009.12
|T21
|Bernd Ritthammer
|-1
|75
|70
|69
|69
|283
|€10,009.12
|T21
|Clément Sordet
|-1
|72
|74
|68
|69
|283
|€10,009.12
|T27
|Marcus Armitage
|E
|74
|69
|71
|70
|284
|€7,795.12
|T27
|Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
|E
|73
|70
|69
|72
|284
|€7,795.12
|T27
|Edoardo Molinari
|E
|72
|70
|68
|74
|284
|€7,795.12
|T27
|Chris Paisley
|E
|72
|74
|69
|69
|284
|€7,795.12
|T27
|Renato Paratore
|E
|69
|72
|74
|69
|284
|€7,795.12
|T27
|Lorenzo Scalise
|E
|72
|71
|74
|67
|284
|€7,795.12
|T27
|Marcel Siem
|E
|70
|74
|67
|73
|284
|€7,795.12
|T27
|Jordan Smith
|E
|66
|72
|75
|71
|284
|€7,795.12
|T27
|Brandon Stone
|E
|70
|72
|70
|72
|284
|€7,795.12
|T27
|Dale Whitnell
|E
|73
|71
|72
|68
|284
|€7,795.12
|T37
|Sean Crocker
|1
|74
|71
|71
|69
|285
|€5,811.75
|T37
|Andrew Johnston
|1
|73
|71
|70
|71
|285
|€5,811.75
|T37
|Masahiro Kawamura
|1
|74
|70
|73
|68
|285
|€5,811.75
|T37
|David Law
|1
|71
|75
|69
|70
|285
|€5,811.75
|T37
|Adrian Otaegui
|1
|71
|70
|74
|70
|285
|€5,811.75
|T37
|Robert Rock
|1
|71
|69
|73
|72
|285
|€5,811.75
|T37
|Lars Van Meijel
|1
|72
|74
|71
|68
|285
|€5,811.75
|T44
|Nacho Elvira
|2
|71
|67
|74
|74
|286
|€4,335.75
|T44
|Justin Harding
|2
|70
|70
|73
|73
|286
|€4,335.75
|T44
|Sam Horsfield
|2
|73
|71
|77
|65
|286
|€4,335.75
|T44
|Maximilian Kieffer
|2
|71
|73
|70
|72
|286
|€4,335.75
|T44
|Jake Mcleod
|2
|73
|71
|73
|69
|286
|€4,335.75
|T44
|Aaron Rai
|2
|70
|71
|75
|70
|286
|€4,335.75
|T44
|Richie Ramsay
|2
|73
|72
|70
|71
|286
|€4,335.75
|T44
|Adrien Saddier
|2
|71
|71
|75
|69
|286
|€4,335.75
|T44
|Darius Van Driel
|2
|75
|71
|69
|71
|286
|€4,335.75
|T53
|Wil Besseling
|3
|73
|71
|73
|70
|287
|€3,105.75
|T53
|Aaron Cockerill
|3
|73
|71
|72
|71
|287
|€3,105.75
|T53
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|3
|71
|72
|73
|71
|287
|€3,105.75
|T53
|Oscar Lengden
|3
|72
|71
|72
|72
|287
|€3,105.75
|T53
|Zander Lombard
|3
|77
|69
|68
|73
|287
|€3,105.75
|T53
|Damien Perrier
|3
|71
|75
|69
|72
|287
|€3,105.75
|T59
|Matthew Baldwin
|4
|74
|72
|73
|69
|288
|€2,629.12
|T59
|Kurt Kitayama
|4
|68
|74
|76
|70
|288
|€2,629.12
|T59
|Robert Macintyre
|4
|68
|78
|72
|70
|288
|€2,629.12
|T59
|Daniel Young
|4
|73
|72
|70
|73
|288
|€2,629.12
|T63
|Sihwan Kim
|5
|71
|67
|82
|69
|289
|€2,214
|T63
|Richard Mcevoy
|5
|71
|74
|72
|72
|289
|€2,214
|T63
|Jack Senior
|5
|73
|71
|71
|74
|289
|€2,214
|T63
|Cormac Sharvin
|5
|73
|71
|69
|76
|289
|€2,214
|T63
|Steven Tiley
|5
|71
|73
|74
|71
|289
|€2,214
|T68
|Ashley Chesters
|6
|69
|72
|76
|73
|290
|€1,758.74
|T68
|Adrian Meronk
|6
|73
|69
|76
|72
|290
|€1,758.74
|T68
|Lee Slattery
|6
|78
|66
|79
|67
|290
|€1,758.74
|T68
|Scott Vincent
|6
|75
|71
|73
|71
|290
|€1,758.74
|72
|Niklas Lemke
|7
|73
|72
|70
|76
|291
|€1,497
|T73
|Paul Dunne
|8
|74
|72
|73
|73
|292
|€1,491
|T73
|Anton Karlsson
|8
|77
|69
|70
|76
|292
|€1,491
|T73
|Matthew Southgate
|8
|69
|73
|80
|70
|292
|€1,491
|T76
|Jonathan Caldwell
|9
|72
|74
|71
|76
|293
|€1,483.50
|T76
|Oliver Fisher
|9
|71
|73
|71
|78
|293
|€1,483.50